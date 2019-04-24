Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Edward Graham. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Thomas passed away peacefully on his own terms Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Regina General Hospital. Thomas was born in Portal, North Dakota, USA, was raised in Hirsch, SK and spent his life in his beloved Estevan, SK until his passing. Thomas worked in various roles for the City until his retirement in 1992. He never missed an opportunity to switch from friend and father to teacher and mentor whether it was coaching hockey, fishing or just tending to his well-kept lawn and garden. Thomas was predeceased by his parents and siblings; and his loving wife Loraine, whom he was devoted to until he closed his eyes for the last time. Thomas will be missed by his sons, Terry (Verna) and granddaughter Anastasia, and Dean (Wanda) and grandchildren Desirae and Bryn; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Our deep appreciation goes to the staff at Creighton Lodge, St. Joseph's Hospital, Regina General Hospital and Sobey's in Estevan, SK. As per Dad's final wishes, a private gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Thomas may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association ( www.diabetes.ca ). "A void that is left can only be filled with the memories that were created." Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Thomas' family. Published in Estevan Mercury from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019

