Thomas Trofimenkoff 1932 - 2020 Thomas Trofimenkoff late of Weyburn, SK and formerly of Estevan, SK passed away at Tatagwa View, Weyburn, SK on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Tom is survived by his wife of 47 years, Irma; brother-in-law Walter Lesiuk and sister-in-law Fran Traff ; nieces and nephews: Robert (Tanya) Fry and family, Cathy Fry, Brent (Zoya) Lesiuk, Debbie (Doug) Lapitsky and sons, Chris and Kevin; Colin Traff and Dean Traff and family. Tom was predeceased by his parents William and Anne Trofimenkoff; brother Wally Trofimenkoff and sisters, Lena Fry and Helen Lesiuk and brother-in-law Jay Fry. Tom was the eldest of four children born to Anne and William Trofimenkoff in Kamsack, SK. Tom was raised on a farm near Runnymede where he attended Runnydale school. He was taught strong work ethics, living and working on the farm. Tom was active in sports and played on a ball team and curling team into his adult years. He worked in road construction and in the CNR shops and ran a caterpillar for 13 years for Ritchie & Sons Construction. Tom enjoyed some woodworking and collecting pins & tinkering. Tom moved to Estevan and married the love of his life, Irma Schroeder on April 6, 1973. Tom then returned to school and received his Journeyman mechanics in 1976 and worked for the City of Estevan until his retirement. Tom and Irma enjoyed visiting family and friends. Their greatest love would be travelling together through 53 countries and enjoying 500 Ocean Cruise days as well as over 100 River Cruise days. The world travellers visited Mexico several times and Tom's favourite...Hawaii 9 times! A private family graveside service was held at the Estevan City Cemetery with Cameron Abbott presiding. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Tom to St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation (designate Long Term Care), 1176 Nicholson Rd., Estevan, SK S4A 0H3. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is assisting the Trofimenkoff family - Deb Heidinger, Funeral Director.







