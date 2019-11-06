Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for V. Dallas Pickering. View Sign Obituary

V. Dallas Pickering 1941 - 2019 It is with broken hearts that the family announces the passing of Dallas Pickering, late of Estevan and formerly of Regina, SK. Dallas passed away at home at the age of 78 years. Dallas will be lovingly remembered by his family, wife Gail Brady; children, Vic (Drena) Pickering, Bonnie (Robert) Brezinsky, Lana (Oliver) Buschow and Terry (Angela) Pickering; Gail's children, Ward (Kathy) Carty and Cory (Cheryl) Carty; 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Dallas will also be missed by his siblings, Bernice Tumack and Ken (Barb) Pickering; Gail's sister Trilbie (Norman) Morrow as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Dallas was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Edna Pickering and daughter Debbie Hamilton. The Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Estevan Humane Society, P.O. Box 1095, Estevan, SK S4A 2H7. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services is assisting Dallas's family.





It is with broken hearts that the family announces the passing of Dallas Pickering, late of Estevan and formerly of Regina, SK. Dallas passed away at home at the age of 78 years. Dallas will be lovingly remembered by his family, wife Gail Brady; children, Vic (Drena) Pickering, Bonnie (Robert) Brezinsky, Lana (Oliver) Buschow and Terry (Angela) Pickering; Gail's children, Ward (Kathy) Carty and Cory (Cheryl) Carty; 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Dallas will also be missed by his siblings, Bernice Tumack and Ken (Barb) Pickering; Gail's sister Trilbie (Norman) Morrow as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Dallas was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Edna Pickering and daughter Debbie Hamilton. The Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Estevan Humane Society, P.O. Box 1095, Estevan, SK S4A 2H7. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services is assisting Dallas's family. Published in Estevan Mercury from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close