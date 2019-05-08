Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valarie Elberg. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Valarie "Colleen" Elberg 1943 - 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Valarie Colleen Elberg on March 6, 2019 in Dunedin, Florida at the age of 75 years. Colleen was born March 16, 1943 to James and Velma McCall in Estevan, SK. Colleen was predeceased by her parents, James and Velma McCall and her brother-in-law, Bob Elberg. Colleen is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Frank Elberg; her daughter Michelle Petterson of Medicine Hat, AB; her sister Sharon (Jack) Gisi of Woodslee, ON; nephew Chris Gisi of Toronto, ON; brother-in-law Dale (Clara) Elberg and their children, Jennifer and Jos. Colleen will also be missed by her step children, Michelle (Tom) Hanna of Estevan and their children, Simon and Abby, Heather Kezie of Winnipeg, MB and her children, Randy and Chloe, Edna (Keith) Walliser of Merritt, BC and their children, Max, Molly, Emily and Dan (Teresa) Elberg of Regina and their children, Emily and Anthony. In accordance with Colleen's wishes, a graveside service will be held at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. with The Venerable Wilma Woods officiating. A time of lunch and fellowship will take place at St. Giles Anglican Church auditorium following the service. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Colleen's family.





It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Valarie Colleen Elberg on March 6, 2019 in Dunedin, Florida at the age of 75 years. Colleen was born March 16, 1943 to James and Velma McCall in Estevan, SK. Colleen was predeceased by her parents, James and Velma McCall and her brother-in-law, Bob Elberg. Colleen is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Frank Elberg; her daughter Michelle Petterson of Medicine Hat, AB; her sister Sharon (Jack) Gisi of Woodslee, ON; nephew Chris Gisi of Toronto, ON; brother-in-law Dale (Clara) Elberg and their children, Jennifer and Jos. Colleen will also be missed by her step children, Michelle (Tom) Hanna of Estevan and their children, Simon and Abby, Heather Kezie of Winnipeg, MB and her children, Randy and Chloe, Edna (Keith) Walliser of Merritt, BC and their children, Max, Molly, Emily and Dan (Teresa) Elberg of Regina and their children, Emily and Anthony. In accordance with Colleen's wishes, a graveside service will be held at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. with The Venerable Wilma Woods officiating. A time of lunch and fellowship will take place at St. Giles Anglican Church auditorium following the service. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Colleen's family. Published in Estevan Mercury from May 8 to May 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close