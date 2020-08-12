Vera A. Milford (nee McBain) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Vera was born on December 7, 1936 in Sylvania, SK with the family later settling in Wilmar, SK. It was in this rural area she met Stan. They married on May 11, 1957 and they had 63 wonderful years together. They went on to have 5 children. Vera and Stan enjoyed many years together travelling to chariot and chuckwagon races. Later in retirement, they began their love of Morgan horses and attended Morgan horse shows winning many awards and ribbons. Vera is survived by her husband Stan and their children, Clint (Barb) Milford, Jerry (Lorraine) Milford, Sandra (Marv) Engene, Judy (Doug) Bottrell and Robert Milford. She will be dearly missed by her 14 grandchildren, Sheldon, Jody, Janna, Travis, Tyler, Trina, Corey, Larry, Kayla, Nathan, Brandon, Kendall, Jasmine and Kelsey; 20 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Angus (Ruth) and Hughie ( Evelyn) McBain; 2 sisters, Dorothy "Margaret" Leach and Velma Hoffman as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Vera was predeceased by her parents Dorothy and Robert McBain; 2 brothers Cameron and Murray McBain; sister-in-law May McBain; Stan's parents, Beatrice and Harvey Milford; and brother and sister in law, Ralph (Osa) Milford and Gwen (Bob) Doty. The Memorial Service for Vera was held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Stan's Farm with Sandy Dalziel officiating. Lunch followed the service. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Estevan Regional Nursing Home Auxiliary, 1921 Wellock Road, Estevan, SK, S4A 2B5 in memory of Vera. Hall Funeral Services is cared for Vera's family - Yvonne Clark, Funeral Director.







