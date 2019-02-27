Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon Becker. View Sign

Vernon Lorne Becker June 22, 1927 - February 10, 2019 What follows is an excerpt from Vernon Lorne Becker's Eulogy, as delivered by his two granddaughters, Rechel Leonard and Lyndsay Vautour. How do you capture the essence of a life well lived? Of a man like our Grandpa? You look at what was important to him, and, in true Grandpa fashion, tell some good stories from along the way.A lot of what we are able to share today comes from diary entries from Grandpa over the years. Every day he would write down highlights from his day, and he did this for more than 50 years. The importance of FAMILY Grandpa was born on the family farm near Maxim, Saskatchewan on June 22, 1927. He was not alone - he came into the world with his twin sister, Verna. They were delivered into the loving arms of four big sisters. Times were not easy in Grandpa's childhood. The house he grew up in had little insulation, so in winter with many little bodies to a bed they tried to stay warm under quilts stuffed with the down of bulrushes. One exceptional Christmas Grandpa, who usually received an orange and candy as his gift, also received a pair of overshoes, which he wore outside on Christmas Day to collect the milk cows. He was riding his pony, and, while crossing the prairie, the pony tripped in a gopher hole and fell on top of Grandpa. By the time he reached home his leg was considerably swollen. Great Grandpa determined he had to cut off the new boot. Grandpa suggested he cut off his leg instead! Grandpa's own family grew from discovering true love with Elma Milne. Grandpa and Grandma met when Grandpa was staying with his sister, which is where Grandma was boarding while teaching school. Their first date was to see White Christmas with Bing Crosby. They cozied up on a hard, cold wooden bench. Grandpa was hooked! They were married in 1950 - Grandpa, handsome in his double-breasted suit, and Grandma in a blue grey wool dress her mother made. For Grandpa and Grandma, life as a family really started with the arrival of Wendy in November, 1953. Grandpa left Grandma at the hospital and returned to the job he was working on for the midnight shift. When he came home to their trailer early the next morning he saw a note on the door, but just thought someone was playing a prank on him. Later, he got up to take a closer look at the note. It read, "Baby girl arrived at 3am!" signed by the doctor. Following Wendy's birth, Grandpa and Grandma shared many adventures, generally centered on pulling a small trailer between various jobsites. In the three years that followed, Grandpa's work would see them move more than 30 times. Imagine all the people they met...some of whom remained as lifelong friends. In 1956, a second daughter, Willadell, arrived in Oxbow, Saskatchewan. Wilma arrived about 18 months later - in 1958, also in Oxbow. Shortly after, Grandpa and Grandma decided to relocate to Estevan, where they bought their first house. It cost $12,500 and Grandpa captured in his diaries that he felt they'd never pay for it! Extended family was always important to Grandpa, too. The family would travel and spend time with Grandma and Grandpa's siblings. Frequently these events involved some pranks and shenanigans. One such prank was when Elma's sister and husband got married. The wedding car was parked outside of the church. During the reception, Grandpa and his brother-in-law, Sandy, quietly jacked up the back end of the car. As the newly-weds were about to depart for their honeymoon everyone gathered to see them off. Of course, the tires only spun and the car went nowhere, which Grandpa and Sandy thought was hilarious! Later in life, Grandma and Grandpa travelled frequently with their siblings to the US, Europe, Hawaii, and various places in Canada. They also attended many curling championships and spent many winters in Arizona. As a father, Grandpa is remembered as a gentle man with the softest heart, his compassion for others was lifelong. Grandpa was a devoted family man and the patriarch everyone looked up to. The importance of WORK Another important dimension of Grandpa's life was work - which he started when he was 14 years old. Grandpa's early work experiences included being a hired hand on farms for about five years, then driving truck for about four years. After getting married in 1950 there wasn't much work around home so he headed to Leduc to work in the oil industry. He worked for a few different companies before settling into a 30 year career with Dowell Canada. Many times he worked along-side Grandma's brother, Sandy, one of his infamous sidekicks. One time Grandpa and Sandy, as young roughnecks, were working near Edmonton, drilling in a ditch. The head driller left these two young workers on their own and headed back to Edmonton. As they were drilling they hit something hard. They drilled and drilled, grinding away at what they believed to be a boulder, until this guy came along and said, "What are you guys doing?! You are drilling right on top of a 16 inch gas line!" And if that wasn't bad enough, there was a power line right above them. Again Grandpa somehow escaped disaster. In the oil patch, a day was defined as when a job started until it was done, which often ended up being hours or days later. Grandpa said - "the oil fields were very challenging work; no two days were the same." He worked hard and made numerous good friends, again many that he kept throughout his whole life. Over time, he rose through the ranks with Dowell, taking on positions with more responsibility and frequently requiring relocation. Grandpa and Grandma moved from Estevan to Halifax so Grandpa could try his hand at offshore drilling - back to Edmonton to run the Nisku operation, and then full circle back to Estevan. Grandpa's final relocation to Estevan resulted from downsizing at Dowell. He was really impacted by this decision, but, not one to mope, he decided to work for Elder Tools. A couple of years later, he started his own tool company - Becker Oil Tools. He built this company from the ground up, with Grandma at his side. Becker Oil Tools soon became so busy that he took on a partner, and they worked together until Grandpa's retirement in 1994. Grandpa was an unbelievably strong man with an amazing work ethic, and provided for his family selflessly. He was always there to lend a hand and could fix anything that needed fixing. He loved his work and the people he met along the way. After retirement, Grandpa could often be found in his garage puttering around, woodworking, fixing things or rigging up his own creations. He frequently said, "I'm not happy unless I work with wood everyday." Grandpa had a love of nature through gardening, feeding the rabbits and birds. He built numerous birdhouses (he calculated close to 150) for martins, wrens, robins and orioles. Friends and family have been recipients of his handmade birdhouses and feeders over the years. Since moving to Regina in 2015 he diligently monitored and fed the birds outside the dining room. Since his passing, the residents of College Park II, where he resided, have said to Grandma that Grandpa is now flying with the birds. Our brothers and cousins, when asked to share some of their favourite memories of Grandpa, listed such happy memories as playing golf, pool, and cribbage; going fishing; woodworking; spending time at the cabin and boathouse; playing hide and seek; and listening to him tell stories from when he was younger. We, as the granddaughters, have many fond memories, too. We remember how much fun it was when we were little and grandpa would pretend he was reading the newspaper. We'd creep up slowly, he'd jump up and chase us. We would be screaming and laughing. He'd often come into our bedroom and scold us for giggling when we should be sleeping, but he'd always leave laughing, as the truth was he loved hearing us have a good time. The importance of FAITH Another important aspect of Grandpa's 91 years of life was his faith. Grandpa was born in a family of believers. His family practiced a very simple faith whereby the adherents would congregate twice weekly in homes of other believers. The message must have gotten through to him, as his faith was a pillar of his life. Grandpa joined Grandma became members of Westminster Presbyterian Church where Grandpa was Elder and member of the Presbytery. In their later years, Grandpa and Grandma became members of the congregation at St Paul's United Church. Grandpa will be forever loved and remembered by: his wife of 68 years, Elma; his daughters, Wendy (Dana) Sokalofsky and Willadell (Dennis) Garreck of Regina, and Wilma (Lance) Mack of Estevan; grandchildren, Rechel (Craig), Brett (Reena), Lyndsay (Jeremy), Brennen, Graham, Jeremy (Robyn), Aaron (Channy) and Nolan (Courtney); nine great grandchildren; in-laws, Marge Becker, Irene Becker, Sandy Milne and Lloyd and Beverly McCabe, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Lou Becker; parents-in-law, Bill and Mary Milne; brothers, Bert and Delmer; sisters, Alice, Clara, Neoma, Billie (Vernetta) and twin sister, Verna, and grandson Christopher. A celebration of Grandpa's life was held on Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church, Estevan, Sask. with Rev. Jason Richards officiating. Lunch followed in the church auditorium. A private family interment will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at College Park II, Regina General Hospital Emergency and Unit 6F for the wonderfully compassionate care and concern. Memorial donations may be made to the Allan Blair Cancer Centre, c/o Saskatchewan Cancer Agency, 200 - 4545 Parliament Avenue, Regina, Sask., S4W 0G3 or a charity of your choice. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan, assisted Vern's family.





What follows is an excerpt from Vernon Lorne Becker's Eulogy, as delivered by his two granddaughters, Rechel Leonard and Lyndsay Vautour. How do you capture the essence of a life well lived? Of a man like our Grandpa? You look at what was important to him, and, in true Grandpa fashion, tell some good stories from along the way.A lot of what we are able to share today comes from diary entries from Grandpa over the years. Every day he would write down highlights from his day, and he did this for more than 50 years.Grandpa was born on the family farm near Maxim, Saskatchewan on June 22, 1927. He was not alone - he came into the world with his twin sister, Verna. They were delivered into the loving arms of four big sisters. Times were not easy in Grandpa's childhood. The house he grew up in had little insulation, so in winter with many little bodies to a bed they tried to stay warm under quilts stuffed with the down of bulrushes. One exceptional Christmas Grandpa, who usually received an orange and candy as his gift, also received a pair of overshoes, which he wore outside on Christmas Day to collect the milk cows. He was riding his pony, and, while crossing the prairie, the pony tripped in a gopher hole and fell on top of Grandpa. By the time he reached home his leg was considerably swollen. Great Grandpa determined he had to cut off the new boot. Grandpa suggested he cut off his leg instead! Grandpa's own family grew from discovering true love with Elma Milne. Grandpa and Grandma met when Grandpa was staying with his sister, which is where Grandma was boarding while teaching school. Their first date was to see White Christmas with Bing Crosby. They cozied up on a hard, cold wooden bench. Grandpa was hooked! They were married in 1950 - Grandpa, handsome in his double-breasted suit, and Grandma in a blue grey wool dress her mother made. For Grandpa and Grandma, life as a family really started with the arrival of Wendy in November, 1953. Grandpa left Grandma at the hospital and returned to the job he was working on for the midnight shift. When he came home to their trailer early the next morning he saw a note on the door, but just thought someone was playing a prank on him. Later, he got up to take a closer look at the note. It read, "Baby girl arrived at 3am!" signed by the doctor. Following Wendy's birth, Grandpa and Grandma shared many adventures, generally centered on pulling a small trailer between various jobsites. In the three years that followed, Grandpa's work would see them move more than 30 times. Imagine all the people they met...some of whom remained as lifelong friends. In 1956, a second daughter, Willadell, arrived in Oxbow, Saskatchewan. Wilma arrived about 18 months later - in 1958, also in Oxbow. Shortly after, Grandpa and Grandma decided to relocate to Estevan, where they bought their first house. It cost $12,500 and Grandpa captured in his diaries that he felt they'd never pay for it! Extended family was always important to Grandpa, too. The family would travel and spend time with Grandma and Grandpa's siblings. Frequently these events involved some pranks and shenanigans. One such prank was when Elma's sister and husband got married. The wedding car was parked outside of the church. During the reception, Grandpa and his brother-in-law, Sandy, quietly jacked up the back end of the car. As the newly-weds were about to depart for their honeymoon everyone gathered to see them off. Of course, the tires only spun and the car went nowhere, which Grandpa and Sandy thought was hilarious! Later in life, Grandma and Grandpa travelled frequently with their siblings to the US, Europe, Hawaii, and various places in Canada. They also attended many curling championships and spent many winters in Arizona. As a father, Grandpa is remembered as a gentle man with the softest heart, his compassion for others was lifelong. Grandpa was a devoted family man and the patriarch everyone looked up to.Another important dimension of Grandpa's life was work - which he started when he was 14 years old. Grandpa's early work experiences included being a hired hand on farms for about five years, then driving truck for about four years. After getting married in 1950 there wasn't much work around home so he headed to Leduc to work in the oil industry. He worked for a few different companies before settling into a 30 year career with Dowell Canada. Many times he worked along-side Grandma's brother, Sandy, one of his infamous sidekicks. One time Grandpa and Sandy, as young roughnecks, were working near Edmonton, drilling in a ditch. The head driller left these two young workers on their own and headed back to Edmonton. As they were drilling they hit something hard. They drilled and drilled, grinding away at what they believed to be a boulder, until this guy came along and said, "What are you guys doing?! You are drilling right on top of a 16 inch gas line!" And if that wasn't bad enough, there was a power line right above them. Again Grandpa somehow escaped disaster. In the oil patch, a day was defined as when a job started until it was done, which often ended up being hours or days later. Grandpa said - "the oil fields were very challenging work; no two days were the same." He worked hard and made numerous good friends, again many that he kept throughout his whole life. Over time, he rose through the ranks with Dowell, taking on positions with more responsibility and frequently requiring relocation. Grandpa and Grandma moved from Estevan to Halifax so Grandpa could try his hand at offshore drilling - back to Edmonton to run the Nisku operation, and then full circle back to Estevan. Grandpa's final relocation to Estevan resulted from downsizing at Dowell. He was really impacted by this decision, but, not one to mope, he decided to work for Elder Tools. A couple of years later, he started his own tool company - Becker Oil Tools. He built this company from the ground up, with Grandma at his side. Becker Oil Tools soon became so busy that he took on a partner, and they worked together until Grandpa's retirement in 1994. Grandpa was an unbelievably strong man with an amazing work ethic, and provided for his family selflessly. He was always there to lend a hand and could fix anything that needed fixing. He loved his work and the people he met along the way. After retirement, Grandpa could often be found in his garage puttering around, woodworking, fixing things or rigging up his own creations. He frequently said, "I'm not happy unless I work with wood everyday." Grandpa had a love of nature through gardening, feeding the rabbits and birds. He built numerous birdhouses (he calculated close to 150) for martins, wrens, robins and orioles. Friends and family have been recipients of his handmade birdhouses and feeders over the years. Since moving to Regina in 2015 he diligently monitored and fed the birds outside the dining room. Since his passing, the residents of College Park II, where he resided, have said to Grandma that Grandpa is now flying with the birds. Our brothers and cousins, when asked to share some of their favourite memories of Grandpa, listed such happy memories as playing golf, pool, and cribbage; going fishing; woodworking; spending time at the cabin and boathouse; playing hide and seek; and listening to him tell stories from when he was younger. We, as the granddaughters, have many fond memories, too. We remember how much fun it was when we were little and grandpa would pretend he was reading the newspaper. We'd creep up slowly, he'd jump up and chase us. We would be screaming and laughing. He'd often come into our bedroom and scold us for giggling when we should be sleeping, but he'd always leave laughing, as the truth was he loved hearing us have a good time.Another important aspect of Grandpa's 91 years of life was his faith. Grandpa was born in a family of believers. His family practiced a very simple faith whereby the adherents would congregate twice weekly in homes of other believers. The message must have gotten through to him, as his faith was a pillar of his life. Grandpa joined Grandma became members of Westminster Presbyterian Church where Grandpa was Elder and member of the Presbytery. In their later years, Grandpa and Grandma became members of the congregation at St Paul's United Church. Grandpa will be forever loved and remembered by: his wife of 68 years, Elma; his daughters, Wendy (Dana) Sokalofsky and Willadell (Dennis) Garreck of Regina, and Wilma (Lance) Mack of Estevan; grandchildren, Rechel (Craig), Brett (Reena), Lyndsay (Jeremy), Brennen, Graham, Jeremy (Robyn), Aaron (Channy) and Nolan (Courtney); nine great grandchildren; in-laws, Marge Becker, Irene Becker, Sandy Milne and Lloyd and Beverly McCabe, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Lou Becker; parents-in-law, Bill and Mary Milne; brothers, Bert and Delmer; sisters, Alice, Clara, Neoma, Billie (Vernetta) and twin sister, Verna, and grandson Christopher. A celebration of Grandpa's life was held on Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church, Estevan, Sask. with Rev. Jason Richards officiating. Lunch followed in the church auditorium. A private family interment will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at College Park II, Regina General Hospital Emergency and Unit 6F for the wonderfully compassionate care and concern. Memorial donations may be made to the Allan Blair Cancer Centre, c/o Saskatchewan Cancer Agency, 200 - 4545 Parliament Avenue, Regina, Sask., S4W 0G3 or a charity of your choice. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan, assisted Vern's family. Published in Estevan Mercury from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close