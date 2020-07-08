Veronica Wanner-Johnston March 6, 1925 - June 20, 2020 We wish to celebrate the life of our loving mother Veronica Wanner- Johnston who passed on June 20, 2020 in Saskatoon at Luther Special Care Home. We thank all the care givers in Saskatoon during this trying time. Veronica is predeceased by her husband's - Alphonse {Alf} Wanner and Lawrence Johnston. She is survived by her sons {Floyd Wanner & Terry Wanner}, grandchildren {Mark Wanner, Benjamin Wanner, Josh Trotter-Wanner and Felice Trotter-Wanner}, 4 great grandchildren, sisters {Marion Slugoski, Inez Yoner, Florence Choubaniuk}. We would also like to thank Grace Kuntz for her longtime friendship and support. She is also predeceased by 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Veronica was born in Torquay into a large family {Erick family}. She lived most of her life in the south east portion of the province. This included the Wanner farm north of the Maryland Church, Oxbow, Benson, Estevan, Weyburn and Saskatoon.Mom still had a zest for life when she turned 95. She took pride in being a home maker. She also enjoyed crocheting, playing her organ, shopping, and dancing. A celebration of Veronica's life will be held at a later date in Estevan, SK.







