Viola Eileen Kyle 1933 - 2019 Viola passed away peacefully at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home, Estevan, Sask. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Viola's memory will be forever cherished by her son Laurie (Jackie) Kyle and grandchildren, Brandon (Lacey) and their son Ronan, Brody (Sydney) and their children, Peyton and Keaton, Jayden (Hannah); daughter Donna (Mel) Trobert and grandchildren, Tasha (Jayson) and their children, Meagan and Bryce, Travis (Renee) and their children, Mercedes and Lexxus; cousin (almost sister) Muriel MacKinnon, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Bob Kyle; parents, Mabel and Harley MacKinnon and brother Richard "Dick" MacKinnon. A Service of Remembrance was held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, Stoughton, Sask. with Elizabeth Goodson officiating. Interment followed at the Stoughton Town Cemetery, after which a luncheon was held at the Legion. Those wishing to make donations in Viola's memory may do so directly to the Estevan Regional Nursing Home Auxiliary, 1921 Wellock Road, Estevan, Sask., S4A 2B5. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted the Kyle family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019