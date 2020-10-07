Vivian Mary Curle January 14, 1939 - September 23, 2020 With great sadness we announce the passing of Vivian Mary Curle. She passed peacefully yet most unexpectedly at home in the early morning hours on September 23rd, 2020 at the age of 81. Vivian leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 58 years Richard, daughter Catherine (Eugene) Hritzuk children Trina, Brad and their families of Saskatoon, son Robert (Vicky) children Callum and Thomas) Curle of Edmonton, brother Ronald Hegre of Estevan, several brothers & sisters-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews as well as extended family in Norway. She was predeceased by her parents John and Sophie Hegre. Vivian was born January 14, 1939 in Estevan, Saskatchewan. She took all her schooling in Estevan before continuing her education in Saskatoon at the University of Saskatchewan in the College of Commerce. After completing her Bachelor of Commerce degree, she returned to Estevan where she was employed by Winspear, Higgins & Co. While living in Estevan she met Richard Curle and they married June 23, 1962. They resided in Estevan until 1972, moving to Kindersley where they resided until her passing. In Kindersley, Vivian continued her career at Close, Perkins & Hauta, before moving to Pirate Drilling where she remained until her retirement. Vivian's first priority was always her family. While raising her family, she had many community involvements, including the Kindersley School Board, Brownies/Girl Guides, Kindersley Music Festival Association, Swim Club, and Band Parents Association, serving as Chairman, Treasurer and/or Secretary for most of these organizations at one time or another. She was an avid reader, always up on current and world events, loved all spectator sports, was a terrific cook and baker, and enjoyed bowling, curling and golfing. She was a lifelong member of Beta Sigma Phi and an active member of St. Paul's United Church. In her retirement years, Vivian busied herself creating beautiful albums of favorite family recipes, family photos, weddings and family trees, leaving a wonderful and lasting legacy for her family. Vivian enjoyed travelling; she and Dick and family spent many great summer vacations together. In her later years, she and Cathy enjoyed several trips to NYC as well as a trip that took them to various places in Europe including Norway, where she was able to see where her father was born and raised, meet extended family and take in much local sightseeing and culture, a highlight of Vivian's life. A private family service was held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Hall with the Rev. Piotr Strzelecki officiating. Please feel welcome to extend your condolences and fond memories of Vivian to the family on Vivian's tribute page. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Vivian may be made to the Kindersley & District Health & Wellness Foundation.







