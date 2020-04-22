Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Schoff. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

In Loving Memory Of Wanda Schoff 1962 - 2020 It is with the heaviest of hearts that Wanda's family announces her passing on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, Sask. at the age of 57. Wanda's legacy consists of her children: Amanda Schoff and Amber (Jess) Graham; her brothers: Bruce (Arleen) Schoff and Warren (Rhoda) Schoff & family; her sister-in-law Denise Schoff and her children: Jeremy Schoff, Alysha Schoff & family, and Jenelle Schoff. She was predeceased by her parents: Joyce & Joe Schoff and her brother Blaise Schoff. Mom had strong faith in Jesus and had a positive outlook on fighting her battle with cancer until the last day. She never stopped believing that her miracle would come. Maybe it did, just not the way we expected. She will be missed far more than she will know. Micah 7:7-8 But as for me, I watch in hope for the Lord, I wait for God my Savior; my God will hear me. Do not gloat over me, my enemy! Though I have fallen, I will rise. Though I sit in darkness, the Lord will be my light. A private family interment will take place at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. We want to celebrate Mom's life with all her family and friends, but we cannot do so at this time. Arrangements for a memorial gathering will be made when we are once again able to do so. In lieu of flowers, Wanda's family would be so appreciative of donations to Telemiracle in her memory. Donations can be made online at





