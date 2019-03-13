Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Leon DeRosier. View Sign

Wayne Leon DeRosier passed away peacefully on Friday March 1, 2019 at the age of 77 after an extended stay at St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan. Wayne will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Joan (Mickel); their children Wesley (Heidi Thoden); Wendy (Garth) Davidson and their children Melissa (John Dawson) and Janelle (Joshua) Norman; Bill (Jeanne) and their children Kristopher Howes (Jennifer Guay), Olivia and Erik; Denise (Don Ching) and their children Mackenzie and McCallum; and great granddaughters Alaina and Erin Norman. He is also survived by his sister Deanne (Jim) Ganje, sisters-in-law Joan (Marcel) Ducharme, Marvella Carr, Irene (Jerome) Therrien and numerous nieces and nephews. Wayne is predeceased by his parents William and Isabel (Schnell) DeRosier, his parents-in-law Ralph and Emily (Hirsch) Mickel; his brother Joseph "Joey"; nephews Rick Ganje, Randy Ganje and Dwayne Ferris; and in-laws Isabelle and Don Ferris, Larry and Grace Mickel, Bob Carr, Daryle Mickel. A Prayer Service was held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan with Todd Moroz officiating. Funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Monica's R.C. Church, Bienfait with Rev. Sathiadas Antony presiding. A time of lunch and fellowship was held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Bienfait branch following the service. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation - Unit A, 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, SK S4A 0H3 in appreciation of the compassionate care and support given by the entire team. Deb Heidinger of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting the DeRosier family. Thank you Our hearts are full of gratitude when we say many thanks to family, friends and neighbors for their support after Wayne's passing. The kind words, visits, emails, phone calls, cards, food, flowers and donations mean a lot to us. We want to express special thanks to Dr. Christie and St. Joseph's Hospital Unit A for their compassionate care and support; to Todd Moroz for his comforting words at prayers; to the Catholic Church for the beautiful ceremony; to the Bienfait CWL for the delicious lunch; and to Hall Funeral for their professional arrangements and caring service. And last but not least to Marvella Carr for being there for all of us, not just for the past six weeks but for our whole lives. Thank you! Joan, Wesley, Wendy, Bill, Denise and families.





1506 4th Street

Estevan , SK S4A 0X6

Published in Estevan Mercury from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019

