Wendy Lesy 1962 - 2020 With the heaviest of hearts, the family of Wendy Marie Lesy announces her passing at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, Sask. on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 57 years. Wendy's memory will be forever cherished by her son Chris (Jenna) Lesy of Estevan and children: Slade, Bodhi and Liv; her daughter Kaila (Justin) Thomson of Estevan and children: Nina, Astrid, Imogen and Tilda. She will also be lovingly remembered by her siblings: Vivian (Greg) Walliser of Estevan, Mel (Irene) Murray of Estevan, Tammy (Lloyd) Dobrescu of Moose Jaw, Sask. and Michael (Angela) Murray of Barcelona, Spain; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Don Robinson of Edmonton, Alta., Randy Dyck of Estevan, Ron (Wendy) Lesy of Airdrie, Alta., Ken (Joan) Lesy of Edmonton, Alta., Valerie (Dwight) Hall of Estevan, Dwayne (Betty) Lesy of Edmonton, Velda (Raymond) Girard of Oxbow, Sask. and Lyle (Leslie) Lesy of Airdrie, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Brian Lesy; parents: Douglas & Mary Murray; sisters: Agnes Robinson of Edmonton and Brenda Dyck of Estevan; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Albert and Marion Lesy. In keeping with Wendy's wishes, cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held in her honour once the restrictions on gatherings are lifted. In lieu of flowers, Wendy's family would appreciate donations in her name to the Canadian Cancer Society, 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, Sask., S4P 2R3 or online at cancer.ca Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for Wendy's family - Dustin Hall, Funeral Director.
Published in Estevan Mercury from May 6 to May 8, 2020.