William Carroll Cantlon
1936 - 2020
William "Carroll" Cantlon 1936 - 2020 Carroll Cantlon, formerly of Estevan, Sask. passed away at Newhope Pioneer Lodge, Stoughton, Sask. on April 30, 2020 at the age of 83. Carroll was very active in service groups in Estevan. He was the Grand First Principal of the Royal Arch Masons of Saskatchewan (1987-1988) and a charter member of the Estevan Shrine Club Clown Unit. Carroll will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Carol Lynne (Lawrence) (grandchildren; Sean and Keely) and his daughter Lisa (Arlon). He was predeceased by his wife Marjorie and his parents, William and Sarah. A Celebration of Life for Carroll and Marj will be held at a later date, when it is once again safe for us to gather. If friends so desire, donations in Carroll's memory may be made to the Newhope Lodge Activity Fund, Box 38, Stoughton, Sask., S0G 4T0. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for the Cantlon family - Dustin Hall, Funeral Director.



Published in Estevan Mercury from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
