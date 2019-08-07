Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William (Bill) Day. View Sign Service Information Bailey's Funeral Home & Cremation Services 45 - 5th Avenue N Yorkton , SK S3N 0Y9 (306)-783-7552 Obituary

William (Bill) Day William (Bill) Day beloved husband of Doreen Day of Yorkton SK, formerly of Melville and Estevan, passed away on Tuesday July 16th, 2019 at the age of 69. Bill was born in Bienfait, SK on May 16th, 1950 to Howard and Clara Day. He was raised on a farm northeast of Estevan, attending Bethel Rural School until grade 8 followed by Immaculate Heart High School in Estevan. From 1966 to 1968 he was a proud member of the South Saskatchewan Regiment in Estevan. Over his life, he held several different jobs including autobody mechanic (Holmgren Motors, later Senchuck Motors), as well as Oilfield Electronics. He started working for SGI in 1981 and retired in 2002. He then worked for Estevan Diversified Services until 2009 when he and Doreen moved to Melville. It was there he continued his love of working with the intellectually and physically disabled at Rail City Industries, and then at SaskAbilities when they moved to Yorkton in 2015.Bill and Doreen were married on July 29th, 1977 in Estevan, Saskatchewan. They had two wonderful daughters; Roxanne (Brett) Franklin of Yorkton, and Kelly (fiance Steve Lamb) of Prince Albert, and two grandsons Zachary and Tyler Franklin. Bill was a farm boy at heart, and continued to garden until a few years ago. His main source of pride was his family, which was evident when they moved to Melville to be closer to their grandsons, who adored him. He was a hardworking, loyal man of integrity who had many friends throughout the years. Bill faced his diagnosis of Acute Leukemia with the same strength and bravery that he faced life. He never feared death, and truly found "the peace that passes all understanding" even in the midst of illness. His faith in God was unshakeable. Bill was predeceased by his parents Howard and Clara Day, sister Joyce, brother Richard, newborn brother James, "unofficially adopted" son Frank Gorrell, special cousin Garry Thompson and numerous other relatives and friends. He will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Doreen, his daughters and grandsons, his brother Lloyd (Florence) of Innisfail, AB, his nieces and nephews, many relatives and everyone who had the honour to know him. Funeral Services were held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from the Royal Canadian Legion in Estevan with Crystal Bailey and Judy Charney - Certified Celebrants officiating. Bill's daughter, Kelly sang a solo "Oceans" by Hillsong. "Softly and Tenderly" and "How Great Thou Art" by Alan Jackson were played. Scripture was read by Travis Frank. Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #60 Estevan served as the Colour Party. Interment followed in the Bienfait Cemetery with Doreen Day serving as the urnbearer. Memorials in memory of Bill may be made to the Saskatchewan Cancer Foundation for the Regina Patient Lodge or to Estevan Diversified Services towards the Garden Space as gifts of remembrance. Condolences can be sent to the family at





