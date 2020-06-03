William Peter Sinclair
1959 - 2020
William Peter Sinclair 1959 - 2020 With sadness in our hearts, but also with gratitude for a lifetime of special memories, we announce that William completed his earthly journey on May 24, 2020 at home, surrounded by the love of his family. William leaves a legacy of love with his wife Edrina Sinclair (Brittin); daughter Maria Walter (Mathew) and their children Kade & Quinn; daughter Michelle Sinclair (Brian Straight) and her daughter Natalie; son David Sinclair (Adrianna); daughter Nicole Rogalski (Zane); father Donald Sinclair (Donna); brother Michael Sinclair (Bev); sister Bernadette Skuban (Joseph); mother-in-law Jean Brittin; sister-in-law Andrea Brittin (Bob); brothers-in-law: Laird Brittin (Birgit), Blair Brittin (Marie), Jeremy Brittin (Tara) and Kelvin Brittin (Donna), along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Gladys Sinclair and his father-in-law Edward Brittin. A private family graveside service took place at the Estevan City Cemetery on May 27, 2020. A public celebration of William's life is being considered for a later date when it is once again safe for us to gather. In lieu of flowers, William's family would greatly appreciate donations to the William Sinclair Reading Space at the Estevan Family Centre. This can be done by visiting the GoFundMe campaign page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/william-sinclair-reading-spaceor directly via the Estevan Family Centre's website at: https://www.estevanfamilycentre.com/support-us or by mail: 1322 - 7th Street, Estevan, SK, S4A 0W7 (please be sure to indicate that your donation is for the William Sinclair Reading Space). YOU GUYS ROCK!!!! Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for the Sinclair family - Dustin Hall, Funeral Director.



Published in Estevan Mercury from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Funeral Services
1506 4th Street
Estevan, SK S4A 0X6
(306) 634-8233
