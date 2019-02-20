Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Grace Tedford. View Sign

Wilma Grace Tedford (nee Henderson) passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Hillview Manor, Estevan, SK at the age of 97 years. Wilma was the youngest of eight children born January 28, 1922 to Charles and Stella Henderson at the farm house in Schneller District, Bromhead, SK. Wilma is survived by her sons, Lyall Tedford, Harvey (Dawn) Tedford, Darryl (Debra) Tedford and her daughter Marilyn (Reg) King. Wilma's memory will be cherished by her grandchildren Catherine Tedford (Ammon Piepgrass) and their children Sydney, Emily and Megan Piepgrass, James Tedford and children Jasper and Amelia Tedford; Melody (Derek) Tamblyn and their children Delaney, Dace and Dane Tamblyn; Katelynn Tedford (Derrick Kardos), Lorie Tedford, Ashley Tedford and Logan King. Wilma was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Ernest Tedford; parents Charles and Stella Henderson; brothers, Cyril and Lawrence Henderson; sisters, Mary Henderson, Myra Henderson, Edith Munshaw, Agnes Howitt and Ina Irwin and sister-in-law Alice Henderson, and her brothers-in-law, Ross Munshaw, Jim Howitt and Arthur Irwin. Wilma was a loving wife, mom, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Wilma loved crossword puzzles, cards, whist, bridge and canasta, cooking and friends. Most of all she loved and cherished her family. A Funeral Service was held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church, Estevan, SK with Rev. Jason Richards officiating. Interment took place at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan, SK. A time of lunch and fellowship was held at St. Paul's Parish Auditorium following the interment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, SK S4A 0H3 or St. Paul's United Church, 1418 3rd Street, Estevan, SK S4A 0S4. Deb Heidinger at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan, SK is assisting Wilma's family.





1506 4th Street

Estevan , SK S4A 0X6

(306) 634-8233

