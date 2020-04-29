Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zane Olson. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Zane B. Olson 1958 - 2020 With profound sadness, the family of Zane Olson announces his death on Friday, April 17, 2020. Zane was found on The Land, one of his favourite places, with his boots on, shovel in hand, and dog by his side. Zane was predeceased by his father, Perry Olson; father-in-law, Elmer Bowes; mother-in-law, Madge Bowes; brother, Wesley Olson; nephews Eric Olson, Blake Olson. Zane's quick wit, generosity, work ethic and loyalty will be affectionately remembered by his family: wife, Sherry; son, Dustin (Sabrina); daughter, Brandi (Alex); granddaughters, Iyla and Mirren; mother, Clara; brothers, Todd (Sharon) and Randy (Wendy); sister, Jocelynn (Marvin); brother-in-law, Robert (Lorrie); sisters-in-law, Maureen, Marilynn (Dave), Betty (Martin); Linda (Glenn); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Sherry, Dustin and Brandi are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support received from the community of Estevan and people across the world. We appreciate the meals, phone calls, and messages of solidarity. We know you grieve with us. When travel restrictions are lifted, there will be a Celebration of Life for Zane. We look forward to sharing stories about the many ways he positively impacted our lives. In place of flowers, please consider donating to an organization Zane was a dedicated member of: the Southeast Saskatchewan Search and Rescue. Southeast Saskatchewan Search and Rescue Box 603 Estevan, SK S4A 2A2. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Zane's family.





