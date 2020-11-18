ZONIA HUMENIUK (HUMENICK) OBITUARY Zonia Humenick passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 10, 2020 at the age of 96 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her son Paul Elash (Sharon), her daughter-in-law Alice Elash, her grandchildren Stephen Elash (Nola), David Elash, Sheila Hvid (Eric), Jennifer Elash (Dylan Griffith), Dylan Elash (Jenn Kirk), Derek Elash, step-granddaughter Amanda (Dreu Volk), great-grandchildren Jaclyn and Kate Elash, Landon and Mattias Hvid, and step great-grandchildren Kohen and Deklan Volk. Zonia was predeceased by her son Peter Elash, her parents Peter and Mary Humeniuk and her sister Iris Demakeas. Zonia was born in 1924 in Gimli, Manitoba. She grew up in Jedburgh, Saskatchewan with her beloved sister Iris and two cherished German Shepherds, both named Mountie, who were her constant companions throughout her childhood. Her father was a shopkeeper, and she sampled the store's candy supply as much as she could, from which she developed a permanent sweet tooth. She married Mike Elash in 1944 and they had two sons, Peter and Paul. Zonia spent most of her working life in Edmonton and Winnipeg, mostly as a Comptometer Operator (a sophisticated mechanical calculator that pre-dated the computer era). She spent the last 30 years of her life in her retirement between Victoria, B.C. where Peter resided, and Estevan where Paul resided. Peter passed away in 2009 and Zonia was blessed to have daughter-in-law Alice look after her devotedly, caring for her just as she would her own mother. Growing up Zonia loved the outdoors and throughout her life adored nature and wildlife. She had a talent for drawing and enjoyed sketching flowers, trees, horses, deer and any type of countryside scenes. She was blessed with good health and almost up to the day of her passing was able to enjoy her favorite things in life, namely, her family, her drawing, Walmart, the Conservative Party of Canada, lemon meringue pie and chocolate. Our eternal gratitude goes out to the staff at St. Joseph's Long Term Care, who provided Zonia with outstanding comfort and care in her final years, and were truly a second family for her. If friends desire, memorial donations can be directed to the Estevan Humane Society, Box 1095, Estevan, SK S4A 2H7.







