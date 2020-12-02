Mrs. Bessie Hartley GodfreyMrs. Bessie Hartley Godfrey, 93, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at her residence.Graveside services were held at 1 P.M., CST, Saturday, November 28, 2020, in the Forsyth City Cemetery in Forsyth, Georgia. The Rev. Brad Baker and Rev. Larry Partain officiated with Chapman Funeral Home directing.Born March 16, 1927 in Forsyth, Monroe County, Georgia, Mrs. Godfrey was the daughter of the late John O. and Bessie O. Parham Hartley. Mrs. Godfrey retired from the Civil Service on September 1, 1987, as Ward Clerk at Martin Army Hospital. She was a member of the former Hillcrest Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Ted Godfrey.Survivors include her son: John W. (Ruth) Land of Eufaula, Alabama; her daughter: Alice G. (David) Reese of Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania; 3 grandchildren: Scott (Lynn) Land, Brandy (Brad) Baker, Caitlin (Levi) Barnhard; 9 great grandchildren: Amber (Travis) Higgenbotham, Ashley (Austin) Booth, Hannah Baker, Sarah Baker, Mary Baker, Nathan Baker, Madison Barnhard, Henry Barnhard, Ira Barnhard; her adopted children: David and Peggy Pilgrem of Crawford, Alabama.