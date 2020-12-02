1/1
Bessie Hartley Godfrey
Mrs. Bessie Hartley Godfrey

Mrs. Bessie Hartley Godfrey, 93, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside services were held at 1 P.M., CST, Saturday, November 28, 2020, in the Forsyth City Cemetery in Forsyth, Georgia. The Rev. Brad Baker and Rev. Larry Partain officiated with Chapman Funeral Home directing.

Born March 16, 1927 in Forsyth, Monroe County, Georgia, Mrs. Godfrey was the daughter of the late John O. and Bessie O. Parham Hartley. Mrs. Godfrey retired from the Civil Service on September 1, 1987, as Ward Clerk at Martin Army Hospital. She was a member of the former Hillcrest Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Ted Godfrey.

Survivors include her son: John W. (Ruth) Land of Eufaula, Alabama; her daughter: Alice G. (David) Reese of Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania; 3 grandchildren: Scott (Lynn) Land, Brandy (Brad) Baker, Caitlin (Levi) Barnhard; 9 great grandchildren: Amber (Travis) Higgenbotham, Ashley (Austin) Booth, Hannah Baker, Sarah Baker, Mary Baker, Nathan Baker, Madison Barnhard, Henry Barnhard, Ira Barnhard; her adopted children: David and Peggy Pilgrem of Crawford, Alabama.


Published in The Eufaula Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Forsyth City Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
I LOVED BESSIE DEARLY, SHEB WAS ONE OF MY COUSTOMERS WHEN I HAD A BEAUTY SHOP. MELBA VINSON. SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS.
MELBA VINSON
Friend
November 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
