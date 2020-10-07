1/1
Billy Foy Greathouse
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Billy Foy Greathouse

Mr. Billy Foy Greathouse, 76, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula.

Funeral services were held Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 3 P.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Stephen Doss officiated and burial followed in Rapture City Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing.

Born January 25, 1944 in Barbour County, Alabama, Mr. Greathouse was the son of the late James and Lola Dykes Greathouse. Mr. Greathouse drove a log truck for many of the logging companies in the area. He had many friends and family who will miss him dearly.

Survivors include his son: Billy (Elizabeth) Greathouse; his daughter: Ann Greathouse; 5 grandchildren: Hannah Greathouse, Christabel Yarbrough, Lee Yarbrough, Daniel Yarbrough, Samuel Yarbrough; 1 great grandson: Alex Greathouse; 1 brother: Delmer Greathouse all of Eufaula, Alabama.

Active pallbearers were Jeff Parker, Caleb Roberts, Bill Shurtz, Brock Faircloth, Chris Trammell and Brandon Green.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eufaula Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Home
100 E Fair St
Eufaula, AL 36027
(334) 687-3514
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 6, 2020
As the days and weeks pass,and as you return to life's routine,may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
October 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved