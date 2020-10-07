Mr. Billy Foy GreathouseMr. Billy Foy Greathouse, 76, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula.Funeral services were held Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 3 P.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Stephen Doss officiated and burial followed in Rapture City Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing.Born January 25, 1944 in Barbour County, Alabama, Mr. Greathouse was the son of the late James and Lola Dykes Greathouse. Mr. Greathouse drove a log truck for many of the logging companies in the area. He had many friends and family who will miss him dearly.Survivors include his son: Billy (Elizabeth) Greathouse; his daughter: Ann Greathouse; 5 grandchildren: Hannah Greathouse, Christabel Yarbrough, Lee Yarbrough, Daniel Yarbrough, Samuel Yarbrough; 1 great grandson: Alex Greathouse; 1 brother: Delmer Greathouse all of Eufaula, Alabama.Active pallbearers were Jeff Parker, Caleb Roberts, Bill Shurtz, Brock Faircloth, Chris Trammell and Brandon Green.