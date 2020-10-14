Bobbie Ann GreathouseBobbie Ann Greathouse, 51, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at her residence.Funeral services were held Friday, October 9, 2020, at 2 PM, at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Stephen Doss and Brother Steve Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Rapture City Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing.Born January 13, 1969, Ann was the daughter of the late Billy Foy Greathouse and Margie Curenton. Ann was preceded in death by her cousin Bonnie Greathouse Tharpe and her father Billy Foy Greathouse. She is survived by her brother Billy (Elizabeth) Greathouse, her husband James Frazier, daughter Hannah Aldridge, and grandson Alex. Ann worked at Walmart, where she made many friends. Even through her journey with cancer, she had a happy and positive outlook on life. Her family and friends will miss her but will cherish the memories we have.Survivors include her husband: James Frazier of Eufaula, Alabama; her daughter: Hannah Greathouse Aldridge of Martinsville, Virginia; her brother: Billy (Elizabeth) Greathouse of Eufaula, Alabama.