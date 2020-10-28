Bobby "Bob" Phillips
Mr. Bobby "Bob" Phillips, age 56, of Eufaula, Alabama, unexpectedly passed away Friday, October 23, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Eufaula. Rev. Stephen Doss will officiate. Burial will follow in the Georgetown Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula directing. The family received friends Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 5:30 until 7:30 pm at Glover Funeral Home chapel in Eufaula. All social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed.
Mr. Phillips was born on September 5, 1964 in Birmingham, the son of Lonnie and Mary Ann Phillips. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.
Mr. Phillips was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who loved spending time with his family. He absolutely adored his grandchildren. He was an avid Alabama football fan and collected Alabama memorabilia.
Survivors include his loving wife of 23 years, Loretta Phillips, Eufaula; three sons, Bobby Phillips, Eufaula, Lonnie Phillips, Eufaula, Daniel Rhoden, Eufaula; three daughters, Amanda Cutchen (Andy), Eufaula, Lindsay Woodruff (Scott), Eufaula, Amber Rhoden, Florida; two brothers, Steve Phillips (Ellen), Eufaula, David Phillips (Yolanda), Eufaula; sister, Joni Phillips (Ken Weaver), Eufaula; seven grandchildren, Bryson Cutchen, Brooklyn Cutchen, Chesney Bentley, Kaitlynn Rhoden, Chloe Rhoden, Isaiah Rhoden, and Annie Rhoden.
Asked to serve as pallbearers: Bobby Phillips, David Phillips Jr., Cody Phillips, Chris Phillips, Timothy Phillips, Pete Wilson, and Ken Weaver.
Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula was entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 687-5725. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com