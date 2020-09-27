Darlene Vickers Pittman
Darlene Vickers Pittman, a resident of the Screamer community of Henry County, died early Sunday morning, September 20, 2020 at her residence. She was 58.
Celebration of life services will be held at a future date.
Darlene was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, daughter of George Wright Vickers and Betty Frances Adams Vickers. At age 6, she and the family moved to Abbeville. She graduated from Abbeville High School in 1980 and lived the remainder of her life in Abbeville and Eufaula. She was a member of the Primitive Baptist Faith. Darlene was a loving sister, mother, and grandmother. She was most proud of being "Gammie" to her beloved granddaughter Rylie. Darlene was an expert cook, and she loved preparing food for her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ronnie Vickers; and a sister, Margaret Vickers.
Survivors include her daughter, Amber Pittman, and her granddaughter, Rylie Pittman, both of Dothan; two sisters, Gail Strickland (Ronny) of Dothan and Kaye Pugh (Mike) of Clayton; two brothers, Gary Vickers (Paulette) of Huntsville and Darrell Vickers of Abbeville; a sister-in-law, Shelia Vickers of Naples, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
