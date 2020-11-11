1/
David Martin Gandy
1955 - 2020
David Martin Gandy

Mr. David Martin Gandy, 65, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside services were held Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Dr. Ken Bush officiated with Chapman Funeral Home directing.

Born May 2, 1955 in Bastrop, Louisiana, Mr. Gandy was the son of the late Clarence Darrel and Laura Myrtle Martin Gandy. Mr. Gandy retired from Mead/Westrock after 31 years of service. His favorite pastimes were woodworking and fishing.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years: Gail Gandy of Eufaula, Alabama; 2 daughters: Angie (Jason) Ellis of Eufaula, Alabama, Amanda (Justin) Brown of Savannah, Georgia; 2 grandchildren: Stone Ellis and Colby Mac Ellis; 2 brothers: Larry (Charlene) Gandy of Blakely, Georgia, Bruce Gandy of Ashford, Alabama; 2 sisters: Genia (Kenneth) Johnson of Blakely, Georgia, Fran (Earl) Roach of Colquit, Georgia.

Active pallbearers were Woody Brown, Arnold Smith, Randy Davis, Joey Gandy, Bob Pomeroy, Mike Jordan, Eddie Riley and Danny Vickers.


Published in The Eufaula Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Graveside service
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Home
100 E Fair St
Eufaula, AL 36027
(334) 687-3514
