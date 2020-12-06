1/
Delores Ann Mulkey
1935 - 2020
Delores Ann Mulkey

Delores Ann Mulkey, 85 of Eufaula, Alabama, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at Medical Center Barbour, in Eufaula, Alabama. Graveside services were held at 2 P.M., Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery Addition with Chapman Funeral Home directing and Dr. Ken Bush officiating.

Born September 2, 1935, in Eufaula, Delores was the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Annie Payne Gilmore. She taught English and Social Studies at Valley High School in Valley, Alabama. She also taught at Early County Elementary and High Schools in Blakely, Georgia; Turner Elementary and Albany Middle School in Albany, Georgia. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Eufaula, where she taught Sunday School for several years and sang in the Adult Choir. Delores was preceded in death by her sister Judith "Judy" Gilmore.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Marcus V. Mulkey, Jr. of Eufaula, Alabama; one son: Ben (Tammie) Mulkey of Eufaula, Alabama; one sister Lynda Gilmore Davis of Covington, Georgia; one brother: Thomas "Tommy" Franklin Gilmore, of Mobile, Alabama; one nephew: Nolan Gilmore of Mobile, Alabama; and several nieces and great nieces.


Published in The Eufaula Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery Addition
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Home
100 E Fair St
Eufaula, AL 36027
(334) 687-3514
