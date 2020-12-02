Denise Pittman White
Denise Pittman White passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the age of 66. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church in Eufaula, Alabama. Dr. Robbins Sims will be officiating. The visitation will be held directly before the service at 1 p.m.
Mrs. White was born October 26, 1954, in Eufaula, Alabama. She was the daughter of the late Mrs. Bertie N. Pittman and Mr. Henry N. Pittman. She graduated valedictorian from Bakerhill High School in 1973. She was awarded the George C. Wallace full academic scholarship and attended the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing in 1977. She had a passion for nursing and served as a critical care nurse for many years before attending graduate school. In 2001 she received a Master of Science in Nursing at the University of South Alabama in Mobile and became a Family Nurse Practitioner and Clinical Nurse Specialist. She was inducted as a member of Sigma Theta Tau Honorary Nursing Society and a member of Alpha Theta Chi Honor Society. In 2003 she moved to Columbus, Georgia, where she practiced medicine with a specialty in cardiology. In the community, she was known as a compassionate healer and teacher. To family and friends, she was revered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother whose patience, encouragement, wisdom, and true concern for others provided a model for a life well lived. Her smile was contagious and she enlightened every place she went.
Mrs. White is survived by her husband of 25 years: Herbert John White of Columbus, GA; their two daughters: Jennifer S. Abbott (Lance) of Eufaula, AL and Megan E. Younts (Tyler) of Rock Hill, SC; one granddaughter, Taylor E. Abbott; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Ardella Riley Nolin; her father, Henry N. Pittman; her mother, Bertie N. Pittman; and her brother, Dennis R. Pittman.
Pallbearers will be Mr. Michael White, Mr. Cameron White, Mr. Jeffery Nolin, Mr. Jordan Nolin, Mr. Russell Lee, and Mr. Tim Marsh.
In accordance with COVID-19 precautions, face coverings as well as social distancing is required and non-optional.
Final care and arrangements have been entrusted to Glover Funeral Home.
Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com