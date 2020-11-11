Bro. Drewery Lee Watson, II
Homegoing Celebration for Bro. Drewery "Coach" Lee Watson, II.
Bro. Drewery Lee Watson, II (Tuskegee University Hall of Famer) a beloved son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend received his kingdom crown and wings on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, when he was inducted from this life to eternal rest. The son of the late Drewery and Edna M. White-Watson, the season of life for Drewery began in Eufaula, Alabama on December 1, 1948. He was the third of four children. Drewery was preceded in death by his parents, Drewery and Edna Watson, his sisters: Lillie Mann and Edna Black, Brother-in-law: Q.P. Mann, and uncle: Willie Watson.
His upbringing was endowed by both parents, community, and village, by inspiring his values of Godly spiritual service, virtuous ethics, and the nobility of mankind. Bro. Drewery loved everybody. He was loved and respected by many. He was affectionate in the lives of various people and students throughout his 71 years of life.
At an early age he professed and accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior and joined First African Baptist Church becoming a lifetime, devout member where he served faithfully and diligently on several committees including but not limited to Sunday School and After-School. He united with First African Baptist Church where he began a lifetime of Christian stewardship. His civic obligations included the Democratic Society.
He went to Van Buren School, where he received his early, formal education. He graduated from T.V. McCoo High School in 1966 and matriculated to Tuskegee Institute to study Health & Physical Education with a minor in Social Studies in 1966 and to play baseball. After initially enrolling at Tuskegee to play basketball, he switched sports and started playing football in his sophomore season. Playing linebacker, Bro. Drewery made the All-SIAC team during the 1969 and 1970 seasons, while also being honored as an Alabama Small Colleges All-American and a Pittsburgh Courier All-American. As a member of the Tuskegee Golden Tigers as a linebacker, he was named captain in 1970 and 1971. He was a member of the Sports Writers 100% Wrong club in 1970 and 1971. Bro. Drewery would later sign a free agent contract with the Dallas cowboys in 1971, and played semi-pro football in Detroit before signing with the Detroit Lions in 1974. By 1975, he began teaching in Detroit Public Schools armed with his degree earned in Health and Physical Education. He later served as the Director of Athletics for Saint Girard and Malcolm X Academy, before retiring in 2010. He taught and coached a variety of sports and implemented various health and after school programs during his tenure. He touched the lives of many young athletes, guiding them to become good sportsman on the field and in everyday life. During his tenure, he positively impacted the lives of countless students. He left a mark of excellence in the schools and community. He taught at various schools in the Detroit Public School system and even visited Ghana, Africa where he mentored young men there as well. He made lifelong friends wherever he went.
His life speaks for itself and all who knew him shall never forget this precious jewel. To know him was to love him. Forever cherishing his precious life experiences and fond memories, this king leaves to commemorate his legacy Cubie D. Watson; a daughter, Drejuan Watson; a son, Drewery Watson, III; three grandchildren: Jhaylen Watson, Alexxus Watson, and Christian Watson; a sister, Sonya Watson; a special friend, Anette "Jennie" Jackson; nieces and nephews: Felicia Mann, Vachon T. Hunter, Angela Mann, Quinton (Nicole) Mann, Lydia Wilson, Charles (Tracy) Stricklin, and Mignon Stricklin; great niece and nephews, LeKeyia Richardson, Calvin "C.J," Thomas, Jovin Hinter, and Brennen Brown; and great-great niece, Liayah Thomas; one aunt, Motoka Watson; and a host of special cousins, relatives, friends, classmates, and students.
