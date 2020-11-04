George Henry Hagler
Funeral services for Coach George Henry Hagler, age 88 will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Dublin High School Shamrock Bowl Stadium, with interment to follow at Dublin Memorial Gardens. Dr. Billy Daws, Dr. Fred Williams, Coach Roger Holmes and Tracy White will officiate.
Coach Hagler was born October 3, 1932 in Blue Springs, Alabama. He was the son of the late Henry and Ocie Bell Long Hagler. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Harvey Lee Hagler. George attended Eufaula High School where he excelled in football, baseball and basketball. After graduating he attended UGA before transferring to Livingston State University (Now: University of West Alabama). He served in the United States Army where he was stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany. He coached in Blue Springs, Alabama. After moving to Dublin, he worked at Southern Battery and Tire Company as well as Yates Insurance. He coached at Dublin High School from 1978 until 2020 where he performed the duties of kicking coach. He coached and mentored numerous athletes as well as helping many of them to further their career to college. He was involved with youth athletics, as well as high school athletics. He introduced kicking to youth football in Dublin, GA. where he got approval for recreation football to have goal posts and rules were changed to allow extra points to be two points instead of one which helped bring the kicking game to young people at an early age. He cemented his legacy at Dublin High School by coaching a long list of kickers that include: Scott Hagler, Sam Hagler, Brett Bailey, Kevin Stuckey, Brian LaBella, John Michael Marlin, Landon Schenck, Reid Bethea, Chris Cauley, Michael Santamaria, Brian Mimbs, Drew Griggs, Justin Miller, Briceton Cannada, Teddy Tanner, Brice Watson, Barry Brown and Bill LeRoy. He coached under several Dublin High School head coaches that include Leo Carvalis, Travis Davis, Ben Snipes, Sam Barrs, and Roger Holmes. He was inducted into the Dublin Touchdown Club Football Hall of Fame in 2018. He was a member of First United Methodist Church. Mr. Hagler passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Fairview Park Hospital.
Coach Hagler is survived by his loving wife and high school sweetheart and soul mate Peggy King Hagler of Dublin, 2 sons, Scott (Ashley) Hagler of Columbia, SC, and Sam (Anna) Hagler of Kathleen, 3 daughters, Tanya Hagler (Bobby) LeRoy of Dublin, Kim (Walt) Corcoran of Eufaula, AL, and Helen (Roy) Burleson of Eufaula, AL, 2 stepsons, David King Nolan of Smyrna and Mike (Ann) Nolan of Alpharetta, a stepdaughter, Kathryn (Fred) Kime of Fairfax, VA, a brother, Billy Ray (Gloria) Hagler of Eufaula, AL, 18 granchildren, Amber Beasley, Abi LeRoy, Bill LeRoy Heath Hagler, Brant Hagler, Matthew Hagler, Lindsay Hagler, Halle Hoyt, Holden Hagler, Patrick Nolan, Christopher Nolan, Nolan Kime, Griffin Kime, George Kime, Maggie Law, Hank Nolan, Allie Corcoran, Cassie Young, Sunnie Corcoran, great -grandchildren, Blayne Becker, Tinsley Becker, Blake Beasley, Joshua Beasley, Alex Beasley, and Jena Beasley. Nieces, Connie Stewart, Lynn Cromie Nephews, Lee Hagler, Ron Hagler ad Chris Hagler.
Pallbearers will be Bill LeRoy, Heath Hagler, Nolan Kime, Griffin Kime, George Kime, Holden Hagler, Brant Hagler, Matthew Hagler, Patrick Nolan, Christopher Nolan, Hank Nolan and Blayne Becker.
The Dublin Football Coaches and Dr. Fred Williams will serve as Honorary Escort.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Stanley Funeral Home.
Social Distancing guidelines will be in effect as we are following the guidelines of the local health district and the CDC.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in memory of Coach Hagler to Dublin Football Program, 1127 Hillcrest Parkway, Dublin, GA 31021 or to the Parkinson's Foundation at 200 SE 1st Street, Miami, FL 33131.Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory/Dublin Chapel has charge of funeral arrangements.
To sign the Online Register Book please visit www.stanleyfuneralhome.com