Jackolyn "Jackie" WoodMrs. Jackolyn "Jackie" Wood, 65, of Baker Hill, Alabama, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at her residence.Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 2 P.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Stephen Doss officiated and burial followed in the Rocky Mount United Methodist Church Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing.Born August 15, 1955 in Louisville, Alabama, Jackie was the daughter of the late James Merrill and Maggie Lou Walker Norton. Jackie was an avid gardener. She enjoyed exercising and was a huge NASCAR fan. Martin Truex was her favorite driver. Her grandchildren were her world. Jackie was preceded in death by her granddaughter Lilly Rose Wood and her brothers Leonard, Johnny, Jimmy and Teddy Norton.Survivors include her husband: Randy Wood of Baker Hill, Alabama; her sons: Dewayne (Onyx) Wood of Baker Hill, Alabama, Richard Norton of Florida; her daughter: Tonya (Timmy) Martin of Baker Hill, Alabama; 3 grandchildren: Kenneth Randall Wood II, Nickolas Gage Hutchinson, William James Martin; 4 sisters: Judy (Paul) Walker of Eufaula, Alabama, Merlene (Larry) Kent of Malvern, Alabama, Mary (Larry) Wise of Clayton, Alabama, Connie (Lee) Wallace of Clayton, Alabama.Active pallbearers were Greg Faulk, Davey Faulk, Paul Walker, Larry Wise, Edward Miller and Jerry Shephard.