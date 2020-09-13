Mr. James Ray JonesMr. James Ray Jones, 56, of Abbeville, Alabama, died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his home after battling a long illness.Graveside services were held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 10 AM, at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Headland, Alabama. Minister Margaret Gibbs officiated with Chapman Funeral Home directing.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida in care of ALS research.James was born September 26, 1963 in Eufaula, Alabama. He was the son of Charles Raybon and Carolyn Gail Vinson Jones of Abbeville, Alabama. He lived in the Abbeville and Eufaula area all of his life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was employed with Jones Heating and Cooling. James was preceded in death by his wife Donna Jones.Survivors other than his parents include his loving companion: Irene Calhoun of Abbeville, Alabama; 2 brothers: Earl Jones of Abbeville, Alabama and Bryan (Sylvia) Jones of Eufaula, Alabama; his step-children: B.J. Williams of Eufaula, Alabama, Danielle (Devin) McDaniel of Eufaula, Alabama, Garrett (Shelley) Calhoun of Albany, Georgia, Makayla Rosser (Bradley) Gay of Abbeville, Alabama; 4 grandchildren: Blaine Williams, Kelsey McDaniel, Kolton McDaniel, Bryson Riggins; his sweet and loving niece: Paisley Bridges, who loved her Apple James; 5 nieces and nephews; 1 great nephew; many aunts, cousins and dear friendsActive pallbearers were Earl Jones, Bryan Jones, Bret Jones, Dakota Jones, Charlie Coates, Benard Adams, Mike Golden, Garrett Calhoun.