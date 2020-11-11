Jewel Banks Murphy Haney
Jewel Banks Murphy Haney, 96, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 in Eufaula, Alabama.
Born on September 16, 1924 in Sulligent, Alabama. She was the daughter of the late L.A. Murphy and Icie Banks Murphy of Sulligent.
Mrs. Haney graduated from the University of Alabama and worked as an educator for 30 years, including many years as a typing teacher at Stewart County High School in Lumpkin. Teaching was her life and her classroom was unique. Student performance was encouraged, through firm words, a small wooden ruler or a visit from the principal, Mr. Haney.
She was a member of the Lumpkin United Methodist Church and the sewing circle. A quiet, strong, and determined woman, as evidenced by her battle with Parkinson's for 20 years.
Along with family, she enjoyed camping trips that included driving the Alaska Highway, bream fishing in south Florida, and cool, crisp evenings in Nova Scotia, Canada. It is believed that she visited a total of 49 states during her travels, with Hawaii being the lone exception, since she never flew on an airplane.
Mrs. Haney was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Andrew Borden Haney, one sister Galor Murphy Edgeworth, and two brothers, L.A. Murphy, Jr., and James Murphy.
Survivors include her sons Dave (Susan) Haney of Macon, GA, and Bill (Susan) Haney of Eufaula, AL, six grandchildren, Kate (Patrick) Dollar, Nancy Haney, Andrew Haney, John Haney, Chase Haney and Graham Haney. Four great grandchildren, Ellie Haney, Jack Mason, Neil Dollar and George Dollar.
The Graveside Service was held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 2:00 PM, at Northside Cemetery in Lumpkin, Georgia. The Family visited with friends after the service.
In Lieu of Flowers: Memorials are asked to be given to: Northside Cemetery in care of Randy Butts, P. O. Box 758, Lumpkin, GA 31815
23 Psalm: "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever."
