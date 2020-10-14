1/
Jimmie Nell Hutto
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Jimmie Nell Hutto

Mrs. Jimmie Nell Hutto, 77, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Medical Center Barbour.

Funeral services were held Monday, October 12, 2020, at 1 PM, in the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Leroy Spivey officiated and burial followed in the Friendly Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing.

Born December 14, 1942, Mrs. Hutto was the daughter of the late Marvin Buddy and Mary Dansby Grantham. Mrs. Hutto enjoyed canning vegetables and making jelly. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe Hutto, her daughter Angie Hutto Brown and her sisters, Ruby Lee Cullifer, Gurtha Mae Davis, Dollie Mae Hatfield.

Survivors include her children: Kim Searcy of Eufaula, Alabama, Rudolph (Cindy) Searcy of Douglas, Georgia, Rickey Searcy of Eufaula, Alabama; 6 grandchildren: Amy Searcy, Blake Searcy, Charity Hovey, Josh Brown, Brittany Stewart, Jake Brown; 11 great grandchildren.

Active pallbearers were Mickey Davis, Chad Davis, Tony Brown, Jake Brown, Josh Brown and Joseph Stewart.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eufaula Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Home
100 E Fair St
Eufaula, AL 36027
(334) 687-3514
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 12, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your sweet Mama today and always. Jimmie Nell was a wonderful lady ~ May she Rest In Peace in the arms of Our Lord My Love and Prayers to Rickey, Rudolph, and Kim
Your Cousin, Jan Clark Moody
Jan CLARK-Moody
Family
October 11, 2020
My condolences go out to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God . Romans 15:13
October 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved