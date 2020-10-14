Mrs. Jimmie Nell HuttoMrs. Jimmie Nell Hutto, 77, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Medical Center Barbour.Funeral services were held Monday, October 12, 2020, at 1 PM, in the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Leroy Spivey officiated and burial followed in the Friendly Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing.Born December 14, 1942, Mrs. Hutto was the daughter of the late Marvin Buddy and Mary Dansby Grantham. Mrs. Hutto enjoyed canning vegetables and making jelly. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe Hutto, her daughter Angie Hutto Brown and her sisters, Ruby Lee Cullifer, Gurtha Mae Davis, Dollie Mae Hatfield.Survivors include her children: Kim Searcy of Eufaula, Alabama, Rudolph (Cindy) Searcy of Douglas, Georgia, Rickey Searcy of Eufaula, Alabama; 6 grandchildren: Amy Searcy, Blake Searcy, Charity Hovey, Josh Brown, Brittany Stewart, Jake Brown; 11 great grandchildren.Active pallbearers were Mickey Davis, Chad Davis, Tony Brown, Jake Brown, Josh Brown and Joseph Stewart.