John Everett OdumJohn Everett Odum, 80, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Sunday, November 22, 2020, at his residence.Graveside services will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 11 A.M., in the Mount Zion Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ralph Baker officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing.Mr. Odum was born April 19, 1940 in Chatom Hill, Virginia. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ellen Stanley Odum and his grand-son Trey Wills.Survivors include his brother: Richard Odum and his sister: Arlene Shanks.