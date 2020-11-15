1/
John Manuel Vargas
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Manuel Vargas

John Manuel Vargas, 71, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Sunday, November 8, 2020, at his residence.

Celebration of Life services will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, at 1:30 P.M., CST, at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Rev. Charlie Newman officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing.

Born September 27, 1949 in Riverside, California, Mr. Vargas was the son of the late John G. and Esther L. Hernandez Vargas. Mr. Vargas retired from the United States Army as Sergeant First Class after 24 years of service. He was an avid fisherman. He was a member of the Washington Street United Methodist Church. He loved going to the beach and eating at Pineapple Willie's. Mr. Vargas was preceded in death by his son Jeremiah, his brother Jessie, his sister Frances and his children's mother Linda Vargas.

Survivors include his wife: Debbie Vargas of Eufaula, Alabama; 3 daughters: Laura (Elton) Owens of Eufaula, Alabama, Leslie Vargas of Anniston, Alabama, Lisa Vargas of Snow Hill, Maryland; 3 sons: Jared Vargas of Anniston, Alabama, Jason Vargas of Anniston, Alabama, John (Dana) Vargas, Jr. of Weaver, Alabama; 2 step-sons: Matt (Melissa) Waters and Shane (Stephanie) Waters both of Luverne, Alabama; 10 grandchildren: Jessie Vargas, Sierra Vargas, Dakota Eteeyan, Jamie Cornelius, Jeremiah Wood, J.J. Vargas, Summer Waters, Ryan Waters, Brittany Gatlin, Taylor Causey; 2 great grandchildren: Ethan Waters and Caleb Causey; 3 sisters: Delores, Christina and Anna.

Active pallbearers will be Jared Vargas, Jason Vargas, Matt Waters, Shane Waters, Elton Owens and Jonathon Wood.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eufaula Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Service
01:30 PM
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Home
100 E Fair St
Eufaula, AL 36027
(334) 687-3514
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 13, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jimmy Ulrey
November 11, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dolores Martinez
November 11, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved