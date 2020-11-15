John Manuel VargasJohn Manuel Vargas, 71, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Sunday, November 8, 2020, at his residence.Celebration of Life services will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, at 1:30 P.M., CST, at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Rev. Charlie Newman officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing.Born September 27, 1949 in Riverside, California, Mr. Vargas was the son of the late John G. and Esther L. Hernandez Vargas. Mr. Vargas retired from the United States Army as Sergeant First Class after 24 years of service. He was an avid fisherman. He was a member of the Washington Street United Methodist Church. He loved going to the beach and eating at Pineapple Willie's. Mr. Vargas was preceded in death by his son Jeremiah, his brother Jessie, his sister Frances and his children's mother Linda Vargas.Survivors include his wife: Debbie Vargas of Eufaula, Alabama; 3 daughters: Laura (Elton) Owens of Eufaula, Alabama, Leslie Vargas of Anniston, Alabama, Lisa Vargas of Snow Hill, Maryland; 3 sons: Jared Vargas of Anniston, Alabama, Jason Vargas of Anniston, Alabama, John (Dana) Vargas, Jr. of Weaver, Alabama; 2 step-sons: Matt (Melissa) Waters and Shane (Stephanie) Waters both of Luverne, Alabama; 10 grandchildren: Jessie Vargas, Sierra Vargas, Dakota Eteeyan, Jamie Cornelius, Jeremiah Wood, J.J. Vargas, Summer Waters, Ryan Waters, Brittany Gatlin, Taylor Causey; 2 great grandchildren: Ethan Waters and Caleb Causey; 3 sisters: Delores, Christina and Anna.Active pallbearers will be Jared Vargas, Jason Vargas, Matt Waters, Shane Waters, Elton Owens and Jonathon Wood.