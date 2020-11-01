1/
Joyce Allen Brubaker
Joyce Allen Brubaker, 75, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. Joyce was a member of Eufaula Church of Christ.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Y.J. and Sarah Allen; sister, Roberta Burgess; brother, James Allen; husbands, Larry Martin and Russell Brubaker. She is survived by her sons, John (Tammy) McArthur and James (Christine) McArthur; grandson, Sean (Grace) McArthur and numerous members of extended family.

Published in The Eufaula Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
