Judy Ann Register
1954 - 2020
Judy Ann Register

Mrs. Judy Ann Register, 66, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Medical Center Barbour.

Born September 3, 1954 in Eufaula, Alabama, Judy was the daughter of the late Norman Willard and Adelle Pitts McDonald. She owned and operated Lakeside Oil in Eufaula for over 34 years. She enjoyed cooking, baking and traveling. She was an avid Alabama Football fan. She loved her family. Judy was preceded in death by her brothers Mike, Kenneth and Gene McDonald.

Survivors include her husband: Ronnie Register of Eufaula, Alabama; 2 sons: Ray Weeks III of Georgetown, Georgia, Norman Wesley (Rusti) Register of Eufaula, Alabama; 4 grandchildren: Caleb Weeks, Maddilyn Register, Tyde Register, Bravey Register; 1 brother: Ronnie (Yvonne) McDonald of Eufaula, Alabama; her Aunt: Linda (Charles) Gunn of Greensboro, North Carolina; her lifelong friend: Olivia Lawrence.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Barbour County Humane Society. There will be a memorial service held at a later date.

Chapman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Eufaula Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
