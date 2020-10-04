Judy ClarkJudy Clark, 72, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Baptist Health South in Montgomery, Alabama.Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 11 AM, at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Randy Stokes and Keith Wade officiated and burial followed in the Creel Church Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing.Born December 29, 1947, Judy was the daughter of the late William Preston and Vernelle Messer Clark. She was a member of God's Way Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her family and fishing. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Heath Holland, her great grandson Brantley Bynum, her daughter Angela Bynum, her husband Carl David Bynum and her brothers, William Larry Clark and William Roger Clark.Survivors include her sons: Jeff Bynum and Curtis (Jennifer) Bynum both of Eufaula, Alabama; her daughter: Janet (Keith) Holland of Seale, Alabama; 7 grandchildren: Shaun Bynum, Gracie Finney, Rose Holland, Haley Nolin, Blake Bynum, Alyssa Finney and Riley Nolin; 3 great grandchildren: Malayla Bynum, Liam Holland and Wyston Bynum; 2 sisters: Gloria J. Benson of Newville, Alabama and Sara (Joey) Holley of Abbeville, Alabama.Active pallbearers were Clint Ludlam, Steven Baxley, Billy O'Brien, Jim Scheffer, Darrell Watford and Shaun Bynum. Honorary pallbearers were Carl Smith, Bill Bush and William Parr.