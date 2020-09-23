1/
Julian Randolph (Randy) Palmer
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julian Randolph (Randy) Palmer

Julian Randolph (Randy) Palmer, 68, went to his eternal home on September 16, 2020 at his home in Texasville, Alabama. He was born on May 6, 1952, in Montgomery, Alabama on Maxwell Air Force Base. Randy was the son of the late Charles Lee Palmer and Minnie Lee Palmer of Eufaula. Graveside services were held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Creel Church Cemetery where Rev. Chris Beam and Rev. Clyde Hancock officiated and Chapman Funeral Home directed. A visitation was held prior to the service at the graveside.

Mr. Palmer was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Lee Palmer and Joeseph (Joe) Palmer. Randy was a deacon at Corinth Baptist Church and served as the church Sunday School director and worship leader for many years. He also served as the President of the Texasville Vol. Fire Department. He worked in the grocery business for 39 years and then continued working at Ventress Prison as the canteen clerk for the last 14 years. He loved Auburn Football and Braves Baseball but mostly loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Annie Paulette Hancock Palmer of Texasville, AL; two sons: Julian Christopher Palmer of Headland, AL and Jeffery Lamar (Dana) Palmer of Breman, GA; three grandchildren; Annabelle Celest Palmer, Kate Allison Palmer, and Clayton Hunter Palmer; other survivors include two sisters: Jean (Billy) Faulk of Clio, AL and Ann Johnson of Tampa, FL; one brother: Johnny Palmer of Hartselle, AL; and several nieces and nephews.

Serving as Honorary Pallbearers were: Tommy Self, Dennis Ryals, Ronnie Snell, Tommy Mims, Max Mims, Joe Drawdy, Everette Culpepper, and Phillip Santoria.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eufaula Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
Creel Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Home
100 E Fair St
Eufaula, AL 36027
(334) 687-3514
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved