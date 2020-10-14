1/
Kathryn Sowell Taylor
1924 - 2020
Mrs. Kathryn Sowell Taylor

Mrs. Kathryn Sowell Taylor, 96, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at Henry County Health and Rehab in Abbeville, Alabama.

Graveside services were held Monday, October 12, 2020, at 11 AM, in Fairview Cemetery Addition. Dr. Ken Bush and Russ Robbins officiated with Chapman Funeral Home directing.

The family requests donations be made to the Alabama Baptist Children's Home, 368 County Line Rd., Dothan, Alabama 36305 or to the Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery Fund 1791 Co. Rd. 133, Abbeville, Alabama 36310.

Born August 26, 1924 in Lawrenceville, Henry County, Alabama, Mrs. Taylor was the daughter of the late Leonard Laborn and Susie Corbitt Sowell. "Miss" Kathryn, as she was affectionately known, was a 1944 graduate of Abbeville High School. She met the love of her life, Ike Taylor, at church and they were married on May 12, 1945. She and her husband started a moving business in Eufaula. She continued to operate the business after the death of her husband. She was a founding member of the First Baptist Church's Sonshine Club and served as hostess at the church in the 1980's and 1990's and she continued to encourage and elevate the spirits of those who were sick or needed a kind word. Grit, spunk and a love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, best described Mrs. Taylor.

Survivors include her daughter: Patty (Larry) Lisk of Wilmington, North Carolina; her sons: Pat (Sherri) Taylor of Alexander City, Alabama, Tommy (Laura) Taylor of Eufaula, Alabama, Bobby (Delillah) Taylor of Eufaula, Alabama; 6 grandchildren: Brandon (Amanda) Lisk, Ryan (Rachael) Lisk, Bryan Taylor, Ashley (Slade) Rogers, Kathy (Jon) Myles, JoDee (Josh) Rovig; 9 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers were George Simpkins, Jim Orr, Kenneth McAliley, JT Hart, David Dozier, Richard Blevins.


Published in The Eufaula Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery Addition
