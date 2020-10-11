1/1
Linda Gayle Pittman
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Linda Gayle Pittman

Linda Gayle Pittman, 70, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Stephen Doss officiated and burial followed in the Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing.

Born November 7, 1949 in Eufaula, Alabama, Gayle was the daughter of the late John Robert and Bobbie Hatfield Bush. Gayle enjoyed being outside and working in her yard. She was preceded in death by her husband Billy Wayne Pittman.

Survivors include her daughters: Valerie "Dee" (Wayne) Cutchen, Heather Sutton, Leigh Nolin all of Eufaula, Alabama; her sister: Faye (Lamar) Carroll of Slocomb, Alabama; her brother: Neil (Lisa) Bush of Eufaula, Alabama; 6 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild.

Active pallbearers were Nick Martin, Jarrett Dismukes, Casey Schonfarber, Jason White, Ray Bush and Jason Wilkerson.


Published in The Eufaula Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Funeral service
Chapman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Home
100 E Fair St
Eufaula, AL 36027
(334) 687-3514
Memories & Condolences
October 9, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Linda Gayle Pittman. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
