Linda Gayle PittmanLinda Gayle Pittman, 70, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at her residence.Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Stephen Doss officiated and burial followed in the Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing.Born November 7, 1949 in Eufaula, Alabama, Gayle was the daughter of the late John Robert and Bobbie Hatfield Bush. Gayle enjoyed being outside and working in her yard. She was preceded in death by her husband Billy Wayne Pittman.Survivors include her daughters: Valerie "Dee" (Wayne) Cutchen, Heather Sutton, Leigh Nolin all of Eufaula, Alabama; her sister: Faye (Lamar) Carroll of Slocomb, Alabama; her brother: Neil (Lisa) Bush of Eufaula, Alabama; 6 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild.Active pallbearers were Nick Martin, Jarrett Dismukes, Casey Schonfarber, Jason White, Ray Bush and Jason Wilkerson.