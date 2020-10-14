Mrs. Mary "Sue" Wooten
Mrs. Mary "Sue" Wooten, age 90, of Georgetown, GA., passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 peacefully at her home following an extended illness.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the First Assembly of God Family Life Center in Eufaula with Reverend Tony Willis officiating. Burial will follow in the Georgetown Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula directing. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 pm prior to the service at the church. All social distance and mask guidelines will be followed.
Sue was born on July 13, 1930 in Lenox, GA., the daughter of Benjamin Porterfield and Susie Faulkner Porterfield. She was a member of First Assembly God in Eufaula. Sue was a sweet, loving woman who took pleasure in doing things for other people. Her hobbies included gardening and traveling with her husband.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include: her loving husband of 25 years, Huey Wooten; daughter, Patricia Jones (Bob); and grandson, Chad Jones.
The family will be accepting flowers.
Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula was entrusted with the arrangements.
