1/1
Mary "Sue" Wooten
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Mary "Sue" Wooten

Mrs. Mary "Sue" Wooten, age 90, of Georgetown, GA., passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 peacefully at her home following an extended illness.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the First Assembly of God Family Life Center in Eufaula with Reverend Tony Willis officiating. Burial will follow in the Georgetown Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula directing. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 pm prior to the service at the church. All social distance and mask guidelines will be followed.

Sue was born on July 13, 1930 in Lenox, GA., the daughter of Benjamin Porterfield and Susie Faulkner Porterfield. She was a member of First Assembly God in Eufaula. Sue was a sweet, loving woman who took pleasure in doing things for other people. Her hobbies included gardening and traveling with her husband.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include: her loving husband of 25 years, Huey Wooten; daughter, Patricia Jones (Bob); and grandson, Chad Jones.

The family will be accepting flowers.

Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula was entrusted with the arrangements.

Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eufaula Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
First Assembly of God Family Life Center
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral service
03:00 PM
First Assembly of God Family Life Center
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved