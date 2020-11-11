1/
Mickey Davis
1960 - 2020
{ "" }
Mickey Davis

Mr. Mickey Davis, 60, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

Memorial services were held Monday, November 9, 2020, at 2 P.M., at the King Farm at 551 Hwy. 165, Eufaula, Alabama. The Rev. Ralph Wooten officiated and Chapman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Born January 7, 1960 in Eufaula, Alabama, Mr. Davis was the son of the late James "Jim" Wilburn and Gertha Mae Grantham Davis, Sr. Mickey was employed with Louisiana Pacific for 19 years and with Mead/Westrock for 20 years. He was preceded in death by his sister, Annette Davis Greene.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years: Shari Davis of Eufaula, Alabama; 1 son: Chad (Heather) Davis of Eufaula, Alabama; 1 daughter: Christy Davis (Chris) Nixon of Decatur, Georgia; 2 grandchildren: Hunter Davis and Coltlynn Davis; 2 brothers: Jimmy (Janice) Davis and Sammy Belcher both of Eufaula, Alabama.


Published in The Eufaula Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Memorial service
02:00 PM
King Farm
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Home
100 E Fair St
Eufaula, AL 36027
(334) 687-3514
Memories & Condolences
November 9, 2020
Mickey was a great husband father granddad and brother in law. Can't believe you are gone but I know you will always be watching over my sister and the kids and grandkids. You will forever be missed. I love you and will see you again one day. Rest easy Mickey.
Janet Price
Family
November 8, 2020
November 8, 2020
Mickey was a gentle giant,great father, friend and shared many laughs with us as friends whom we were out of town hunters along with his best friend, Rudy Searcy.so sad to lose a man such as Mikey. Prayers to family during this difficult time. Dennis Scott and Perry Agubuya
Dennis Scott
Friend
