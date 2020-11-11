Mickey DavisMr. Mickey Davis, 60, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.Memorial services were held Monday, November 9, 2020, at 2 P.M., at the King Farm at 551 Hwy. 165, Eufaula, Alabama. The Rev. Ralph Wooten officiated and Chapman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.Born January 7, 1960 in Eufaula, Alabama, Mr. Davis was the son of the late James "Jim" Wilburn and Gertha Mae Grantham Davis, Sr. Mickey was employed with Louisiana Pacific for 19 years and with Mead/Westrock for 20 years. He was preceded in death by his sister, Annette Davis Greene.Survivors include his wife of 40 years: Shari Davis of Eufaula, Alabama; 1 son: Chad (Heather) Davis of Eufaula, Alabama; 1 daughter: Christy Davis (Chris) Nixon of Decatur, Georgia; 2 grandchildren: Hunter Davis and Coltlynn Davis; 2 brothers: Jimmy (Janice) Davis and Sammy Belcher both of Eufaula, Alabama.