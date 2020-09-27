1/1
Mozelle Griffin
1932 - 2020
Mrs. Mozelle Griffin

Mrs. Mozelle Griffin, 88, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Crowne Health Care.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11 AM, at Cross Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Hines officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery Addition with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held Friday from 10 AM until 11 AM, prior to the service at the church.

Born February 10, 1932 in Andersonville, Georgia, Mrs. Griffin was the daughter of the late Todd Martin and Beula Davis Wood. Mrs. Griffin was a local seamstress and retired from Skinner Furniture Corporation after 35 years of service. In addition, Mrs. Griffin was a founding member of Calvary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and sang in the church choir for more than 50 years. Mrs. Griffin was preceded in death by her husband, Harmon Griffin, son Stephen Griffin and brothers Irwin Wood, Ellis Wood and Herbert Wood.

Survivors include her son: Todd (Cara) Griffin of Auburn, Indiana; her daughter: Georgia Hamm of Eufaula, Alabama; 4 grandchildren: Ryan Hamm, Laura Beth (Tyler) McFaden, Daniel Griffin, Payton Griffin; 1 great grandchild: Jackson Griffin.

Active pallbearers will be Ryan Hamm, Payton Griffin, Tyler McFaden, Daniel Griffin, Byron McKemy and Todd Griffin.


Published in The Eufaula Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cross Baptist Church
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cross Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Home
100 E Fair St
Eufaula, AL 36027
(334) 687-3514
