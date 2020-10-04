Peggy Ann WoodOn Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Peggy Ann Wood, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 73.Peggy was born January 13, 1947 in Houston County, Alabama to Thomas Ancel and Dorothy Hasty Blount. She graduated from Abbeville High School in 1965. She received her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Troy State University in 1969 and her Master's degree in 1980. She taught elementary students for thirty-eight years in Alabama and Georgia. On September 15, 1966, she married John Wood of Abbeville, Alabama. They raised one daughter, Traci, and were married for fifty-four years. Peggy had a passion for caring for others and exuding her love for the Lord throughout everything she did. Her humble, giving spirit ignited a fire in her soul for serving others and making sure everyone she loved was at peace. She was very involved at The Lakeside School where she enjoyed being a substitute teacher, being a member of the Grand Chiefs and spending time with her grandchildren. She expressed her genuine love for others through the love of Christ, investing her time in small groups at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, her step-mother, Jean Blount and her infant sister, Kathy Sue Blount.Survivors include her husband: John Wood; her daughter: Traci Wood (Brad) Murph; her grand-daughters: Anna and Sarah Murph all of Eufaula, Alabama; her brothers: Bob (Nan) Blount of Columbia, Alabama, Wayne (Vicki) Blount of Abbeville, Alabama, Jerry (Katrina) Blount of Abbeville, Alabama.