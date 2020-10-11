1/
Richard C. Croy Jr.
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Richard C. Croy, Jr.

Mr. Richard C. Croy, Jr., 64, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Monday, September 28, 2020, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

Funeral services were held Friday, October 2, 2020, at 2 P.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Minister Jesse Ivey officiated and burial followed in the Georgetown Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing.

Born May 30, 1956 in Montgomery, Alabama, Mr. Croy was the son of the late Richard C. and Shirley Moore Croy, Sr.

Survivors include his children: Ricky Croy of Eufaula, Alabama, Lauren Chamblee of Georgetown, Georgia, Caleb Croy of Eufaula, Alabama; 3 grandchildren: Ryan Chamblee, Leah Chamblee, Clayton Joe Croy; 1 sister: Sherill Barnes of Tuscaloosa, AL.

Active pallbearers were Ricky Croy, Caleb Croy, Michael Williams, John Everett Pate, Matthew Self and Robby Ouzts.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eufaula Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Home
100 E Fair St
Eufaula, AL 36027
(334) 687-3514
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved