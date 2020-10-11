Mr. Richard C. Croy, Jr.Mr. Richard C. Croy, Jr., 64, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Monday, September 28, 2020, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.Funeral services were held Friday, October 2, 2020, at 2 P.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Minister Jesse Ivey officiated and burial followed in the Georgetown Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing.Born May 30, 1956 in Montgomery, Alabama, Mr. Croy was the son of the late Richard C. and Shirley Moore Croy, Sr.Survivors include his children: Ricky Croy of Eufaula, Alabama, Lauren Chamblee of Georgetown, Georgia, Caleb Croy of Eufaula, Alabama; 3 grandchildren: Ryan Chamblee, Leah Chamblee, Clayton Joe Croy; 1 sister: Sherill Barnes of Tuscaloosa, AL.Active pallbearers were Ricky Croy, Caleb Croy, Michael Williams, John Everett Pate, Matthew Self and Robby Ouzts.