Mr. Richard "Dick" Nuckolls
Mr. Richard "Dick" Nuckolls, 80, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, at his residence.
Born September 3, 1940 in Paso Rables, California, Mr. Nuckolls was the son of the late Roderick and Athle McClure Nuckolls. Mr. Nuckolls owned and operated R. Nuckolls construction Company in Eufaula for over 50 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife: JoAnn R. Nuckolls; his son: Steve (Anita) Nuckolls; his daughter: Mendi (Danny) Welsh all of Eufaula, Alabama; 4 grandchildren: Tyler (Jada) Nuckolls, Cody Garrison, Amanda (Justin) Gazick, Annabelle Horst; 4 great grandchildren: Connor Garrison, Carter Garrison, Parker Nuckolls, Piper Nuckolls.
There was a private family memorial service held earlier. The family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Chapman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.