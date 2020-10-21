1/
Richard "Dick" Nuckolls
1940 - 2020
Mr. Richard "Dick" Nuckolls

Mr. Richard "Dick" Nuckolls, 80, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, at his residence.

Born September 3, 1940 in Paso Rables, California, Mr. Nuckolls was the son of the late Roderick and Athle McClure Nuckolls. Mr. Nuckolls owned and operated R. Nuckolls construction Company in Eufaula for over 50 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife: JoAnn R. Nuckolls; his son: Steve (Anita) Nuckolls; his daughter: Mendi (Danny) Welsh all of Eufaula, Alabama; 4 grandchildren: Tyler (Jada) Nuckolls, Cody Garrison, Amanda (Justin) Gazick, Annabelle Horst; 4 great grandchildren: Connor Garrison, Carter Garrison, Parker Nuckolls, Piper Nuckolls.

There was a private family memorial service held earlier. The family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Chapman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Eufaula Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Home
100 E Fair St
Eufaula, AL 36027
(334) 687-3514
October 18, 2020
Dick was a great friend and our family loved him dearly. We have many fond memories and will miss him immensely.
Brad and Jan Shoffit
