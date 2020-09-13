1/1
Robert Gordon Methvin Sr.
Robert Gordon Methvin, Sr.

Robert Gordon "Bob" Methvin, Sr. went to heaven on September 8, 2020 at the age of 82. He joined our Lord Jesus and other family members who had predeceased him including his wife of more than 50 years, Claudia.

He spent his last days surrounded by family and died in peace and comfort after a long battle with Parkinson's. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. He taught his family and friends by word and deed to live a life filled with faith, honor, integrity, character, hard work, and compassion for others. Some of his last words were God first, family second and work third.

He was born in Eufaula, AL and graduated from the University of Alabama and lived most of his adult life in Eufaula. He loved people and being with his family and friends. He was predeceased by his father Tom Methvin, his mother Ruth Methvin and his wife Claudia Methvin. He is survived by his children Tom (Amy) Methvin, Lindsey (Pat) Hannahan, and Bob (Lee) Methvin, his sister Martha (Tom) Wilson, 2 nephews and 8 grandchildren.

A public memorial service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Eufaula, Alabama at First United Methodist Church Eufaula at 12 pm following a private graveside service. A reception will be held at the Eufaula Country Club immediately after the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Cystic Fibrosis Hope for Alabama, 2201 Arlington Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35205.


Published in The Eufaula Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
