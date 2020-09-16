Mrs. Ruth Murph MattoxMrs. Ruth Murph Mattox, 97, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Saturday, September 12, 2020, at her home in Eufaula.Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 2 PM, at Fairview Cemetery Addition with Chapman Funeral Home directing and Dr. Alan Cassady officiating.Born April 19, 1923 in Marshallville, GA. Mrs. Mattox was the daughter of the late Regina de Graffenried Rambo and Burke Baldwin Murph. Ruth grew up in Marshallville, GA., on a family farm. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 1944 in home economics and was a member of Tri Delta Soriety. In 1947 she married William Leckie Mattox, Jr. and they moved to Eufaula to open Automatic Gas Company. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends. She was actively involved in First United Methodist Church, DAR, and Pierian Club. She also Enjoyed needlework, playing bridge and working in her yard in her nineties.She was preceded in death by her husband William Leckie Mattox, Jr., her brother: Ignatious Few Murph,; and her sister: Edith Murph Randolph.She is survived by her daughter: Regina Mattox Tenney and her son William Leckie Mattox, III both of Eufaula, AL.; her grandchildren: James Baker Tenney (Amanda) and Ruth Tenney Holliday (Noah); great grandchildren: Kendall and Jaxson Tenney and Jessica Peterson; numerous nieces and nephews.The family will accept flowers of donation may be made to First United Methodist Church Care Team.