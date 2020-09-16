1/
Ruth Murph Mattox
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Ruth Murph Mattox

Mrs. Ruth Murph Mattox, 97, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Saturday, September 12, 2020, at her home in Eufaula.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 2 PM, at Fairview Cemetery Addition with Chapman Funeral Home directing and Dr. Alan Cassady officiating.

Born April 19, 1923 in Marshallville, GA. Mrs. Mattox was the daughter of the late Regina de Graffenried Rambo and Burke Baldwin Murph. Ruth grew up in Marshallville, GA., on a family farm. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 1944 in home economics and was a member of Tri Delta Soriety. In 1947 she married William Leckie Mattox, Jr. and they moved to Eufaula to open Automatic Gas Company. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends. She was actively involved in First United Methodist Church, DAR, and Pierian Club. She also Enjoyed needlework, playing bridge and working in her yard in her nineties.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Leckie Mattox, Jr., her brother: Ignatious Few Murph,; and her sister: Edith Murph Randolph.

She is survived by her daughter: Regina Mattox Tenney and her son William Leckie Mattox, III both of Eufaula, AL.; her grandchildren: James Baker Tenney (Amanda) and Ruth Tenney Holliday (Noah); great grandchildren: Kendall and Jaxson Tenney and Jessica Peterson; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will accept flowers of donation may be made to First United Methodist Church Care Team.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eufaula Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery Addition
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Home
100 E Fair St
Eufaula, AL 36027
(334) 687-3514
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved