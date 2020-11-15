1/
Samuel Belcher
1948 - 2020
{ "" }
Samuel Belcher

Mr. Samuel Belcher, 71, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Sunday, November 8, 2020, at his residence.

Memorial services were held Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 1 P.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Chris Sowell officiated with Chapman Funeral Home directing.

Born November 10, 1948 in Eufaula, Alabama, Mr. Belcher was the son of the late Charles H. and Gertha Mae Grantham Belcher. Mr. Belcher was employed with American Buildings for many years. He was an avid University of Alabama football fan. He was preceded in death by his sister Annette Davis Greene and his brother Mickey Davis.

Survivors include his children: Liz (Terry) Bussey, Kenny (Tisa) Greene, Teresa (Gene) Medley all of Eufaula, Alabama; 4 grandchildren: Courtney (Chris) Rhodes of Auburn, Alabama, Jeffrey (Amber) Greene of Eufaula, Alabama, Chris (Casey) Greene of Mobile, Alabama, Ric Richardson of Warner Robins, Georgia; 4 great grandchildren: Gabriel Rhodes, Kenley Rhodes, Cooper Greene, Ryker Richardson; 1 brother: Jimmy (Janice) Davis of Eufaula, Alabama; special friend: Donna Elphinstone of Eufaula, Alabama.


Published in The Eufaula Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Home
100 E Fair St
Eufaula, AL 36027
(334) 687-3514
