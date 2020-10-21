Shirley Darlene GarrettShirley Darlene Garrett, 70, of Georgetown, Georgia, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.Memorial services were held Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 2 PM, CDT, at the Georgetown Baptist Church. Dr. Kermit Soileau officiated and Chapman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.Born October 27, 1949 in Clay, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late James W. and Macie Mary Crooks Mabry. Shirley was a seamstress for many years and also worked in the artificial bait business for many years. She was a member of the Georgetown Baptist Church and a member of WMU. She always made the best pecan pies. She loved to fish and she was a great skier. She loved animals. She would deliver meals to the disabled. She was the best mother, grandmother, great grandmother and mother-in-law anyone could ask for.Survivors include her sons: Wright William (Penny) Weeks of Eastman, Georgia, Robert (Sharon) Garrett of Georgetown, Georgia; 5 grandchildren: Robert Garrett, Dakota Garrett, Josh Weeks, Dustin Weeks, Jessie Hodge; 3 great grandchildren: Lilly Grace Weeks, Lawson Weeks, Landon Weeks; 1 sister: Debra Ward of Georgetown, Georgia; 2 nieces: Lisa (Bobby) Hagler of Georgetown, Georgia, Rosemary (Rick) Carter of Jacksonville, Florida; 1 nephew: Ronald Mabry of Jacksonville, Florida; many great nieces and nephews.