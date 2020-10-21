1/
Shirley Darlene Garrett
1949 - 2020
Shirley Darlene Garrett, 70, of Georgetown, Georgia, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.

Memorial services were held Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 2 PM, CDT, at the Georgetown Baptist Church. Dr. Kermit Soileau officiated and Chapman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Born October 27, 1949 in Clay, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late James W. and Macie Mary Crooks Mabry. Shirley was a seamstress for many years and also worked in the artificial bait business for many years. She was a member of the Georgetown Baptist Church and a member of WMU. She always made the best pecan pies. She loved to fish and she was a great skier. She loved animals. She would deliver meals to the disabled. She was the best mother, grandmother, great grandmother and mother-in-law anyone could ask for.

Survivors include her sons: Wright William (Penny) Weeks of Eastman, Georgia, Robert (Sharon) Garrett of Georgetown, Georgia; 5 grandchildren: Robert Garrett, Dakota Garrett, Josh Weeks, Dustin Weeks, Jessie Hodge; 3 great grandchildren: Lilly Grace Weeks, Lawson Weeks, Landon Weeks; 1 sister: Debra Ward of Georgetown, Georgia; 2 nieces: Lisa (Bobby) Hagler of Georgetown, Georgia, Rosemary (Rick) Carter of Jacksonville, Florida; 1 nephew: Ronald Mabry of Jacksonville, Florida; many great nieces and nephews.


Published in The Eufaula Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Georgetown Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Home
100 E Fair St
Eufaula, AL 36027
(334) 687-3514
Memories & Condolences
October 17, 2020
Robert and family your mom was a great tender hearted lady so sorry to hear this I will never forget her her kindness to me Bill, and Johnny she will be greatly missed by all hope god will comfort all of y’all your friend Lloyd
Lloyd Lee
Friend
October 16, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Cathy Arrington
